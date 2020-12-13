‘Poverty is the root of disorders in the country’ The Perspective with Edward Bwalya Phiri

In the February 3, 2005 ‘Make Poverty History Campaign’ address in London, UK, Nelson Mandela said that, “Like slavery and Apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. And overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity, it is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life. While poverty persists, there is no true freedom.”

Martin Luther King Jr. once opined that, “I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.”

On The Perspective today, thought is on poverty. Poverty has been taunted for being the mother of all crimes and the root of all disorder. For instance, an analytical review of the causes of corruption, political violence, prostitution, theft, hooliganism and other vices revealed that they all emanate from a causal effect of one variable, namely poverty.

The World Bank sought to define it when it wrote that, “Poverty is pain; it is like a disease. It attacks a person not only materially but also morally. It eats away one’s dignity and drives one in total despair.” And former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also tried to define it when he said that, “Poverty is multidimensional, it extends beyond money incomes to education, health care, political participation and advancement of one’s own culture and social organisation.”

It is important to note that poverty is not homogenous, it differs from place to place. In 1998, the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services [MCDSS] sought to define it in the Zambian milieu as a denial of, “long healthy life, educational opportunities, access to resources for decent standard of living [e.g. income and consumption, housing, health, clean water and sanitation], and lack of freedom to exercise choice and participate in society.”

Aishwarya Bansal enumerated in the Borgen Magazine some causes of poverty in Zambia, and they included; people’s poor attitude, illiteracy, debt distress, corruption and lack of monitoring of public resources, among others.

Zambia is among nations with a relatively high poverty rate in the world. Habitat for Humanity reported that, “Despite Zambia having one of the fastest growing economies, it remains one of the world’s poorest countries. Currently, close to 64 per cent of Zambians live under $2 a day and the majority of those who earn more barely make ends-meet. Indeed, over 40 per cent of them are considered to live in extreme poverty [under $1.25 (now $1.9) a day].”

And according to the 2015 Living Conditions Monitoring Survey (LCMS) Report, prepared by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) then, but now known as ZamStats, “The proportion of the population living below the poverty line [The Poverty Datum Line of $1.9 per day] were 54.4 per cent. Poverty in Zambia still remains predominantly a rural phenomenon with the poverty levels at 76 per cent compared to 23.4 per cent in urban areas…. Results show that 40.8 per cent of population was extremely poor.”

Further, the 2019 Labour Force Survey (LFS) Report by the Zambia Statistics Agency [ZamStats] states that out of a total working age population of 9,706,101, only 2,995,103 were employed translating into a 30.9 per cent employment rate.

Unemployment is rife among the youth, especially, where only 17.9 per cent (about 1,828,753) are employed. Perhaps that explains why youths are used as political mercenaries, for them it’s a way to earn a living.

Apart from the unemployment and the bleak status of other variables, access to electricity is unacceptably low. According to USAID, at least 31 per cent of the population has access to the commodity. While in urban areas access to electricity is at 67 per cent, in the rural areas only a paltry 4 per cent has access to the commodity.

It is actually laughable to note that a country can have such an incongruous description, where you generally have a potentially good economic outlook, but with a larger portion of citizens living under extreme poverty.

Borrowing Confucius’s wise words, who said that, “In a country well governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of. In a country badly governed, wealth is something to be ashamed of.” Our leaders need to be even more ashamed because it is within their powers to end it. Poverty needs to be addressed with the urgency it deserves and its eradication must be treated as a matter of life and death. Because as long as it persists, confusion will be the order of the day.

Professor Patrice Loch Otieno Lumumba in his 2019 Ray Phiri lecture at the University of Mpumalanga said, “A hungry and poor man has no morals to tie him down, he cannot be asked to be orderly. Poverty makes him disorderly, poverty makes him angry and anger has no logic. Anger doesn’t know what is on the path.” The status quo speaks volumes of the levels of poverty currently obtaining.

And in quoting Muhammad Yunus, Charles Mwewa wrote that, “to survive, the poor tend to commit what are known as crimes of poverty… poverty is perhaps a threat to world peace, even more dangerous than terrorism, religious fundamentalism, ethnic hatred, political rivalries, or any forces that are often cited as promoting violence and war. Poverty leads to hopelessness, which provokes people to desperate acts. Those with practically nothing have no good reason to refrain from violence.”

Therefore, calling upon government to address the current economic crises is not an overstatement of its obligation, neither is it a misplacement of focus. Government has the people’s mandate and presides over the national coffers, they are therefore better placed to act in this vein.

Aishwarya Bansal wrote that, “Although Zambia has poverty reduction programs and there are donors who are helping, the country needs to take practical steps to protect the people from the crisis. The government needs to make poverty reduction a top priority. Proper implementation, monitoring and evaluation policies are needed. The growth of the economy that benefits the poor as well must be tailored to eradicate poverty in Zambia.”

Truth be told, Zambia has made progress in infrastructure development, however, at the expense of the citizens’ living conditions. Priority needs to be put on ameliorating people’s conditions, through deliberate and pragmatic programmes. Poverty alleviation must not be a spin-off, or simply a rider of government’s preferred developmental agenda, but the core driver of it.

It is a fact that the current developmental agenda has failed to end poverty. If anything, it has only promoted corruption through procurement bloating, and a debt distress with an unsettling tag of being the first African country to have defaulted. It is therefore imperative that a realignment is urgently sought and effected, to save people from both the direct and indirect effects of poverty.

The starting point is to halt the current trend, effect an audit and frugally redirect resource to critical areas of the economy. This has to follow a sincere monitoring and evaluation process. It cannot be business as usual, and expect things to improve. Philosophers call that as madness; Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same things over and over again and expecting different results. To change our future, we need to change our modus operandi; change the way live and how we do things. Allow me to end with a quote from Kofi Annan which says that,” “Extreme poverty anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere.” For today, I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP. For comments: HYPERLINK “mailto:elbardogma@yahoo.com” elbardogma@yahoo.com