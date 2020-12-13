Twacula, twapenga, women join politics – Kafwabulula

SOCIALIST Party spokesperson Rehoboth Kawabulula has urged women, particularly young women to join politics.

Kafwabulula bemoaned women’s continued suffering, pain and hardships.

Speaking at a recent event on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) organised by the Socialist Party, Kafwabulula said there was urgent need for women to take up leadership positions as they were the most affected.

“Out of the 156 members of parliament in Zambia, how many MP women do we have? Less than 15 per cent and we expect to have laws that will favour us? It is not possible. There is a saying that laws made by men are designed to serve their interests only, to a greater extent, I think that saying is true,” Kawabulula said.

“We know our suffering; I think nobody has to tell us how we have suffered. We are the ones who face gender violence, gender discrimination whether it’s in our homes, in the streets, in the market places, we know how we have struggled, nobody has to tell us. In Nyanja they say, tabvutika, in Bemba they say twacula…in Tonga they say twapenga, and in Kaonde they say twayanda, we have suffered.”

Kafwabulula further called for creation of a peaceful world that accommodates both men and women.

“The prominent question is how do we create a world that is violence-free? The only solution is for women to get involved in politics, and we need to design a political solution to the problem. Women need to take up leadership positions if they are to begin to make the change for themselves and others,” she said.

“The only way we can change the world is by taking power for ourselves, for our fellow women, for the girl child, and saying enough is enough, no more violence against us. There will be no more rape, there will be no more battering. It is possible to create that world where we are heard.”

Kafwabulula charged that as things stand today, women in Zambia had no power to make real decisions in higher political offices.

“Women need to take up the power to make decisions that affect them. But the biggest challenge is how to get this power. How do we take this power? We can only get power by taking political office. We can only take that power by becoming councillors, by becoming MPs, by imagining the world we want because everything we see, whether it is the drum, the t-shirts, clothes, all come from someone’s mind. If we look at even the things to do with the city council, how is the city council designed? How is the world designed? Has the world that we have built favour women? I don’t think it does,” Kafwabulula said.

She called on Zambians to join the revolutionary movement.

“Becoming a revolutionary, simply means to evolve, to change. Do we like the way our country and the world are going now? No, we don’t. We need to change the way the world is moving. We need to change the course of the world. That is what it means to evolve, that is what we call a revolution.”