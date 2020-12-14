ECZ has done the right thing – Zitukule

ZITUKULE Consortium says the extension of the voter registration period will not mean anything if it is not accompanied by appropriate and necessary incentives including universal issuance of NRCs and voters cards to all eligible citizens.

Executive director Nicholas Phiri has since

welcomed the extension of the voter registration period as announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Phiri said the extension was what stakeholders and citizens demanded and ECZ as a public body had listened and done the right thing.

“While we welcome the extension, we would like to state that this extension will not mean anything if it is not accompanied by appropriate and necessary incentives including universal issuance of NRCs and voters’ cards to all eligible citizens,” he said. “In this regard, we call upon the Ministry of Home Affairs to extend and escalate the issuance of NRCs through the mobile facility to all parts of the country especially those which didn’t meet the projected targets in phase one and two of the mobile issuance of NRCs including Western, Southern, Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces.”

Phiri called upon the ECZ to ensure all polling stations were opened so as to accord equal and equitable opportunity for all eligible citizens in all regions of the country to register as voters as provided for by the Republican Constitution.