Headman ticks off Kaumbwe MP Tembo

A TRADITIONAL leader in Kaumbwe Constituency of Petauke says the area lacks development because the current member of parliament is not experienced.

In a press statement, headman Nyamilembo Samson Mumba, who reside in Lusinde ward, said because of inexperience, the current member of parliament Listed Tembo has failed to provide development such as good roads, bridges, agriculture system.

He lamented that people in the area were suffering yet they had a member of parliament.

“To tell you the truth, things here (Kaumbwe) are not okay because from the time Banda (Nicholas) left, we have been suffering terribly. Number one; fertilizer things are not okay. We have the MP but people are suffering. If you look carefully, here in Kaumbwe, things are not okay; roads are terribly bad, bridges are in deplorable state…” Mumba lamented.

The traditional leader accused Tembo of not knowing what to do because he does not have experience.

“The current one has no experience, even where to start from, he doesn’t know how to provide development. Here in Kaumbwe there is completely nothing which we can say he has done. That’s why all people have made up their decisions to bring back Banda on the seat,” he said

He recalled that when former Kapoche member of Parliament Nicholas Banda was in power, he managed the entire Kapoche Constituency and could not fail to handle a small Kaumbwe Constituency.

He hailed Banda’s efforts in agriculture when he was member of parliament and believes given another chance he would facilitate development of the area.

“Banda was a good person who used to push things. At the moment, we have challenges in accessing farming inputs and if Banda was there, he would have helped us a lot,”Mumba said.

He also said because of poor leadership, Lusinde ward has an opposition councillor from UPND.

“I am representing various headmen. I have tried to talk to Banda and a lot of people have made a decision to bring back Banda,” he said.

Mumba said President Edgar Lungu deserves another term in office.

“Our leader Edgar Lungu is doing very fine but his representatives like MPs whom he sends are the ones that tarnish his image but him as an individual he is very good,” Mumba said.

“If we remove leadership of PF, things will be hard and bad because we don’t want the leadership of another person apart from Edgar Lungu. In 2021 we want PF to continue…” Mumba said.

Banda when reached for a comment said people of Kaumbwe have been calling on him to represent them.

“Yes, they are always on me saying I worked well the time I was the area member of parliament before Kapoche was delimitated. However, if they so wish that I take Kaumbwe, it’s up to them, they are the ones who choose leaders and I for one I am sure I can handle the small Kaumbwe Constituency if given another chance,” said Banda.

Tembo could not be reached for a comment as his phone was switched off.