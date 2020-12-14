High voter registration turnout worries PF’s Chilubanama

EMMANUEL Chilubanama has expressed worry at the high voter registration turnout describing it as a “double-edged sword” that can result in the removal of the ruling party.

Chilubanama, who is aspiring for position of Lusaka Province PF chairman, wondered whether people’s interest to register as voters was on account of their love for PF or wanting to get rid of the ruling party.

Since the start of the process on November 9, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has registered more than five million citizens to take part in the 2021 general elections.

And after calls from various stakeholders, ECZ on Saturday announced an extension of the voter registration exercise that was to end on December 12.

Speaking in an interview after obtaining his voter’s card in Lusaka’s John Howard compound, Chilubanama described the high voter turnout as “a double-edged sword that can go either way”.

“I will speak from a perspective of being a politician. It’s double-edged sword, from nowhere numbers have surged especially among the youth folk wanting to go vote. For me being a member of the Patriotic Front, it’s a sign that they are happy with what we are doing and they want to retain us. However, I am also worried and I really want to double check, is it also a sign that they want to kick us out? I hope not,” Chilubanama said.

The former State House permanent secretary urged citizens to continue registering saying it was their civic duty to vote.