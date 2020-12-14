PF created lacunae in Constitution – Kazabu

LUXON Kazabu says no one among the 64 people who illegally served as cabinet ministers and deputies should be negotiating for a soft repayment plan, as if they are paying back a loan.

He says they are even lucky that they are repaying the State in amounts that are arguably too low.

Under Michael Sata’s government, Kazabu was a fisheries and livestock deputy minister and Nkana PF member of parliament.

Last Thursday, PF supporter Richwell Siamunene was quoted in The Mast saying he does not feel betrayed by President Edgar Lungu, on the issue of illegal ministers and deputies’ paying back to the State.

Siamunene is a former defence minister and ex-Sinazongwe UPND member of parliament (2011 to 2016), who now owes the State K60,434.87 – for illegally remaining in office in May 2016.

He, however, feels that President Lungu acted in good faith, and blames the President’s misinterpretation of the Constitution on what he terms the document’s ambiguity.

“There is no feeling of betrayal from what the President guided because we were all convinced that the piece of legislation is not clear. The judgment has come out like that because the court looked at the money spent and not the work done,” Siamunene said. “If, for example, we had stayed in the office without being paid, they would have not ruled in that manner they have ruled. But it’s just because of the issue of money that we were paid.”

He added: “we are not here to punish each other.”

“So, there must be some reluctance in the modality of payment because when this money came it was not paid in lump sum. But it came in instalments of maybe K15,000 per month, maybe K20,000 per month and how many months? Now to say ‘you pay in 30 days’ as though the money was kept somewhere, when it was spent!” he said. “In fact, it went into circulation; everyone benefited because we may have gone to Shoprite and buy bread and maybe one of the persons who made a ruling has a relative who is working in Shoprite.”

Siamunene further noted that it would have been better if the concerned illegal ministers and deputies were told to pay back in instalments.

“We would have loved to be told to pay the money according to the way it was paid. How much were we getting per month?” said Siamunene. “That money could have been spread for a period of time because we are not a country that should be only interested to punish people when it’s our own laws that are not clear.”

Reacting to Siamunene’s sentiments, Kazabu said: “I don’t usually comment on what Richwell Siamunene says.”

“He is my own young brother. But he must learn to grow up, and say things that are in the interest of his country, and not in the interest of individuals who he wants to please,” Kazabu said in an interview. “There is no good faith in the decision that President Lungu made. It was simply a case of misinterpreting the Constitution. And the misinterpretation arose from the fact that they decided to adulterate the Mung’omba CRC (Constitution Review Commission) draft constitution.”

He said in 2016, those in the PF, who he was part of, wanted provisions in the draft constitution that would favour them.

“But when it came to the issue of ministers and deputies, they misfired. Remaining in office after the dissolution of Parliament was meant for a Cabinet appointed from outside Parliament,” Kazabu explained. “The Constitutional Court had to help their country by saying ‘no, they (ministers and deputies) stayed in office illegally.’”

He argued that unlike Siamunene’s assertion, the current Constitution has no ambiguity, insofar ministers remaining in office following the dissolution of Parliament.

Kazabu said if the PF followed the Mung’omba CRC draft constitution, “the decision that was made to keep ministers and deputy ministers would have not been made.”

“So, I advise my young man Richwell Siamunene to be objective and to begin to understand things as they ought to be,” he said.

On Siamunene’s suggestion to reimburse the State in installments, Kazabu said: “it is not a loan but money that was earned illegally.”

“If it was a loan, they would have negotiated for some kind of a payment plan. But it was an illegality and that’s why they have to pay it as a lump sum,” Kazabu noted. “In any case, they are lucky, because what they have been asked to pay back is not the total amount of money which they were paid. And they know that! That’s why others are not arguing over the amounts and what have you. They know what they got.”

He insisted that if the Mung’omba draft constitution was not: “messed up, we’ll not be sitting here and people crying to say ‘there is a lacuna here and there.’”

“The lacunas were created by the party in power then, which happened to be PF. I was in PF and I did not agree. No one will find my vote in favour of this current Constitution,” said Kazabu. “I read the Mung’omba draft constitution and I was very happy. But when the bill came to Parliament, it was something else. At that point, I made my mind and said if it meant to be fired from PF, so be it. I did not vote for this current Constitution, because of certain provisions that I did not agree with. Those came from PF!”