PF grappling with anxiety – Nyirenda

THE NDC on the Copperbelt has accused the PF of using its name as a way of rekindling the lost glory in the region.

Reacting to reports by the PF that a lot of NDC officials have defected to the ruling party, NDC provincial secretary Sam Nyirenda said the purported resignations of NDC officials were not true.

“It has of late become fashionable for the Patriot Front on the Copper belt to use the name of National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a way of rekindling their lost glory. They seem not to believe that the PF has vanished faster than the MMD disappeared from the ordinary Zambians,” Nyirenda said. “As Copperbelt NDC we wish to put it on record that the purported resignations of officials are not true. It is the usual PF propaganda. All the claimed members relinquished their positions a year ago. The PFs desperation is not surprising that not too long ago they claimed that Bright Mubanga was our Provincial Youth IPS while in Mufulira when in actual fact Moses Chisha was our IPS and Mubanga was a DP member.”

He said former Kitwe district information and publicity secretary Given Sinkamba and Charles Bwembya, the former treasurer for Nkana Constituency, ceased to be NDC leaders almost a year ago.

Nyirenda said Psalms Mwasha and Petronella Kasengele were current office bearers while Jackson Webinson was the Kalulushi district secretary.

He said the PF was targeting NDC on the Copperbelt because it was a potential threat.

“But why has the PF targeted the NDC? This is because the NDC is a potential threat. It has been an unprecedented force to reckon with as an emerging party from inception that its tentacles reached the breadths and width of this country in a very short space of time in the political history of this great nation,” Nyirenda said. “PF strategically feel it worthy to use the NDC name in their defections to justify their irrelevancy. The NDC has become their trademark for their mobilisation efforts because they literally have no more appealing message to the people of the Copperbelt. The NDC has been a surprise party which the PF still holds in denial even with the humiliating defeat they experienced in Roan Constituency.”

He accused Copperbelt PF chairperson Nathan Chanda of propagating artificial resignations because they do not possess the right mobilisation message to take to the people of the Copperbelt.

“They are grappling with anxieties due to the uncertainties facing the Patriot Front going forward. Now that the elections are around the corner there’s serious panic in the ruling Patriot Front,” said Nyirenda. “We want to assure you our sympathisers, well-wishers and all well-meaning Zambians that the National Democratic Congress is not shaken. We are as resolute as ever. We are ready to handle the transformation process that this country needs. The perceived PF winning trump card through Copperbelt is no more. That is history. NDC is well grounded on the Copperbelt and beyond. We remain focused on the challenges that the people of Zambia are facing.”