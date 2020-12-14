Practical consequences of ConCourt of Zambia Jurisprudence and rule of law

Recently, UNZA lecturers Dr O’Brien Kaaba and Dr Pamela Towela Sambo posed this question, “Where exactly is the ConCourt taking Zambia? A comment on the Mutembo Nchito Judgment”. In that oft-quoted article, the scholars, not for the first time, dissected the comparatively injurious jurisprudence of the ConCourt when compared to other ConCourts of other jurisdictions in historic perspective. The ConCourt jurisprudence is stilted, executive minded and constitutionally not purposive and democracy-oriented. The decisions can actually bring rebellious consequences in their practical application.

This article today is limited to commenting on the chaotic practical consequences when the ConCourt decision or part of its chain is jurisprudentially unsound. Judicial decisions, especially constitutional decisions, have consequences.

Judicial decisions of apex courts like the ConCourt and the Supreme Court of Zambia have broader consequences on people and society. Thus public commentary, even the distasteful ones, can have redeeming effects to temper the justice of contempt with mercy. Transparency in a democracy is a very useful disinfectant so that democracy does not ossify due to judicial obduracy and repression.

This comment is limited to some extent to the practical consequences of the ConCourt interim decision denying the injunction in the ministers’ stay in office

after the dissolution of Parliament. It is part of the answer to the question of “where is the ConCourt taking Zambia?” posed by Kaaba and Sambo. Decisions on interim injunctive relief are part of judicial jurisprudence and do render colossal consequences on people and society.

Right now there is some instability whether or not of a positive or negative nature engendered by the ConCourt decision to deny the issuance of an interim injunctive relief in the impugned decision.

It is my submission that if the ConCourt had issued the interim injunction in the case as requested by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and Steven Katuka, most of the historic reverberations (2016 to present and beyond) and consequences would not have occurred or being felt. I have previously written on this.

It is my submission that the jurisprudence available at the time favoured the issuance of an injunction against ministers staying in power and the refusal by the ConCourt to issue an injunction supports the conclusion reached by Kaaba and Sambo that the ConCourt jurisprudence is swimming against the current of democratic minded jurisprudences of other progressive ConCourts in Africa. The explanation is anyone’s guess but whatever the guess is must include the conclusion that the ConCourt is executive minded, titled and embedded.

This was the clearest of cases to issue an injunction. An injunction has a tripartite test: is there a serious issue to be decided? Secondly, if the injunction is not issued, can the resulting injury be compensated in damages? Third is what is loosely called “balance of convenience” as in who will be more prejudiced if the status quo is disturbed or not disturbed. This is generally a conjunctive test, that is all elements of the test must be satisfied. Generally, the most important test is the second leg, that of being placed in the same position as before because of the satisfaction in being awarded damages to compensate for the inconvenience of being disturbed and dragged to court or for losing a remedial application in the first place. Some judges place much credence on the last leg; the balance of convenience.

In the impugned case, it was clear to all and sundry that there was a serious issue to be determined. The President weighed in and said the law was on his side and it favoured ministers staying in power. The Attorney General was of the view that the

law required the ministers to vacate office. Legal scholars stated that ministers should vacate office. LAZ and Katuka submitted that the law required vacation. The Attorney General now, in his submissions, stated that the ministers could stay in power. Thus there was clearly a serious issue. This matter was not frivolous or vexatious.

Now in hindsight but even at the time of argument, it should have been clear from the submissions and from the jurisprudence on injunctions that if the injunction was not granted, no amount of damages would be adequate to compensate the injury suffered by the Zambian people represented by LAZ and Katuka in the interim and in the foreseeable future. Because of the failure to issue an injunction, the balance of convenience unjustifiably swung to the status quo.

Because of the failure to issue the injunction, ministers were able to take advantage of their offices and using government resources to propel their candidatures in winning the elections at the detriment of the opponents and eventually the country. The public lost millions of dollars or kwachas because of that decision. That money, given the hesitations and finger pointing, may never be all paid back. If it is, it is of a much less value than it was in 2016.

Take into account also the time it took the court to make a ruling on the case. Several months instead of two weeks for such a simple case. And take into account also the time it took to litigate the case that the court should have placed its leg on the ground to control the litigants and bring the case to conclusion. It took years for the only serious case the Executive has lost in the ConCourt. Case management in the Judiciary is part of jurisprudence.

The ConCourt of course got the decision correct two days before the election but the damage which cannot be compensated in damages had already occurred and will continue to accrue into the foreseeable future in a case in which an injunction at the beginning would have prevented this ongoing saga of damages to the Zambian public. This is not 2020 hindsight-type of analysis. This was foreseeable and the interim injunctive jurisprudence was clear that this would be so. It doesn’t matter that injunctive relief is discretionary. It doesn’t matter that seminal injunctive relief jurisprudence is merely a guideline and not binding. Discretion has to be applied judiciously. Discretion has boundaries. The ConCourt missed the jurisprudence herein. “Where exactly is the ConCourt taking Zambia?” remains a continuing valid question.

Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is a Law Teacher in Zambia.

forthedefence@yahoo.ca