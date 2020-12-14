Stemming violence, radicalisation of society

Judith Mulenga says the recent death of a Kabulonga Boys Secondary School pupil, Ryan Phiri, due to injuries inflicted on him by fellow pupils of Twin Palm School is symptomatic of the society Zambia has become.
She says Zambia has degenerated into a violent country to such alarming levels that there is now societal acceptance of violence as one of our ‘new normal’.
Mulenga says, “The violent culture lies with the politicians, more so successive ruling party political cadres. Every day we see stories in mainstream and social media of incidents of physical violence meted by grown men and women based on political differences and yet Zambia is a multiparty democracy. Only the other day a PF politician aspiring to some position was reported to have beaten up someone. In the recent past the Minister of Justice was openly assaulted. Children learn by imitating what adults do and say. The notion that is being imbued into our young ones with the abundant violence is that when you have a conflict, you resolve it by the most physically powerful and more violent subduing the weaker. From the pervasive violence displayed by the political cadres, children learn to celebrate the power of violence…We hope that the incident is a wake-up call for the President to stamp his authority and stop the violence that has flourished under his rule. The President needs to take leadership on this scourge. When the violence escalates to our children, he cannot, as usual, side-step it and attribute it to the opposition. The opposition is not in power. We waited to see if he would visit the schools and speak to the pupils. And why not? What is more important for him to do than ensure the safety of our children?”
Clearly, there’s a degradation in this nation.
And violence in society should be of increasing concern to all Zambians because any form of violence affects its direct victims, those who witness it, family members, co-workers, service providers and many more members of our society, our nation.
It’s very important that both sides of the political divide, civil society, stand against the radicalisation of our citizens. There’s need to place emphasis on civility – civil politics, a politics centred on the battle of ideas and not pangas, fists and verbal violence.
As we have stated before, you cannot expect to reap peace where you have planted the seeds of conflict.
It is said that peace is not absence of war, it is a virtue, a state of mind, a disposition for benevolence, confidence, justice.
The great task of peace is to work morals into it. The only sort of peace that will be real is one in which everybody takes his share of responsibility. Calling for peace every day, threatening people with police action will be of no value unless there is improvement in the relation of people to people.
To reap what you sow is a well-known phrase in Christianity and beyond.
Throughout scripture, sowing is used as a metaphor for one’s actions and reaping for the results of such actions.
This government is every day sowing seeds of conflict, discord. In their quest to remain in power much longer, they are trying to crush anyone who is seen to be standing in their way, like a tonne of bricks. They are relying more and more on brutality and tyranny to realise their political objectives. This is not a recipe for peace in the country.
