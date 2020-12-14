We don’t eat politics, give us development – Sinazongwe headmen

TRADITIONAL leaders in Sinazongwe district have demanded equal distribution of national resources.

Speaking during a traditional meeting last Wednesday, senior headman Matambo said people can no longer be subjected to suffering in the name of politics.

“We as traditional leaders in Mweemba chiefdom demand equal distribution of national resources. Here in Sinazongwe just because the ruling party lost elections in 2016, the government has abandoned us, yet we are seeing the Republican President Edgar Lungu commissioning projects in other areas meaning government is taking development to those areas,” he said.

Matambo said the traditional leadership in the area can no longer keep quiet and would now start talking to remind the government of its duty to the people of Sinazongwe.

“People of the valley are Zambians too. We also want to see our money at work in Sinazongwe. All capital projects that government was doing like Sinazeze modern market, Bottom Road and Sinazongwe Secondary School among others have all stalled because of politics. We don’t eat politics here. Give us development,” said Matambo.

And headman Siampondo said the traditional leadership sometimes pities area member of parliament Gift Sialubalo for stressing much in trying to meet the demands of his people without assistance from the government.

“Sialubalo is the most abused MP in the history of parliamentarians in Sinazongwe and we are lucky that he is a generous human being otherwise there would have been nothing to talk about in Sinazongwe,” said Siampondo.

Meanwhile, headman Mayobo noted that under a democratic system of governance, the government must operate in an inclusive manner by taking development even to areas where the ruling party lost elections.

“Look at the road infrastructure in Sinazongwe district, very poor, and compare with the situation in Lusaka yet we are all voters. We all pay tax but a few benefit,” said Mayobo.

And headman Sianzovu demanded an explanation from authorities in the area as to why the government had continued to ignore the cries of the people of the valley.

“We are tired of being ignored from every government that comes yet they keep extracting our coal from here but we don’t see the benefits. Batoka-Maamba road is a death trap now but look at township roads in Lusaka,” said Sianzovu.