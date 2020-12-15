Govt shifts school reopening to January 18, 2021

THE Ministry of General Education has rescheduled the reopening of schools for the first term to January 18, 2021 from the original January 4.

Permanent secretary Jobbicks Kalumba in a statement this afternoon stated that it had been realised that the 2020 third term had a number of activities that included catching up on the lost teaching and learning time and examinations preparations.

He stated that the holidays also had a number of activities to do with the conduct, administration and management of examinations.

“This implies extra input from all players in the teaching and learning and examinations conduct and procedures. Therefore, to effectively manage these processes and procedures, it is important that more time is allocated to effectively complete these tasks before schools open for term one next year,” he stated.

“This will ensure that teachers apply themselves fully to the task of teaching and learning when schools open for the first term next year. In view of the above, the new date for school opening for 2021 term one (1) has been shifted to 18th January 2021 from 4th January 2021.”

Dr Kalumba told all provincial education officers, district education board secretaries and head teachers to disseminate the circular to all stakeholders (learners, parents and their guardians).

He stated that the earlier guidance given on the completion of the curriculum remains the same.

“A comprehensive school calendar will be disseminated in due course,” stated Dr Kalumba.