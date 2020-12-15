If you reject Lungu, Bembas will also reject him – Chitimukulu

PARAMOUNT chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people says if Eastern Province rejects President Edgar Lungu, Bembas will also reject him because they cannot not vote for a reject.

And paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says those who registered as voters should make sure they vote.

Speaking during the launch of the Movement for Voter Sensitisation at Chipata College of Education on Saturday, Chitimukulu said the whole thing about President Lungu lies in the hands of Eastern Province.

“I found this very interesting at a bus shelter here in Chipata. It says ‘osaiwala, wanu ni wanu’, but to me it is something like ‘osaiwala, wako ni wako’. That’s what I found in one of the bus shelters and that’s a challenge,” he told the gathering. “The whole thing about the election especially of President Lungu lies in your hands, because if you reject him, how shall we receive him? A reject in his own province, ah! So, the whole thing about President Lungu lies in the hands of Eastern Province, you know him. If you reject him, we shall also reject him. Why accept a reject? So, you see the challenge of wako ni wako, wanu ni wanu.”

Chitimukulu said a vote was very important and people should not neglect it.

“First, we must discuss, what is a vote, why do we vote? A vote is very, very precious; a vote has cost some people blood. They perished to fight for a vote: the nationalists, the Kaundas and so forth they were struggling for people to vote. It’s the vote which they died for which we are neglecting now,” Chitimukulu said. “We are neglecting a vote for which some people lost their lives. They lost their lives to fight just to vote. Now we have the privilege of voting but we don’t want to vote.”

He gave a brief history of voting so that people could know the consequences and trickery involved.

He said the voter turnout in 2016 was not very good as only 53 per cent of the registered voters cast their vote.

Chitimukulu cited Luapula Province as the worst scenario where 49 per cent of the registered voters did not vote, Norther Province had 42 and Muchinga had 45 per cent.

“So, you see the critical side of it. That’s why we thought now, if people are not going to vote, what sort of a leader should we have? We shall have a weak leader who is not representative. The most thing with apathy is ‘I am not going to vote because the MP has not done anything’,” he said. “But those few are going to vote and he will remain in parliament and he is going back to parliament and you will remain rejecting him, so the best thing is to go and vote and reject him but not to go to is a disaster.”

Chitimukulu said he and colleagues were sensitising people on the importance of voting for the good of the country.

He said rural areas had an upper hand of putting someone in office because of the 120 constituencies they held.

“We are here to sensitise you to exercise your right to vote if you want a nationally acceptable leader. It’s pathetic to see that a leader last time, President Lungu, had 51 or something like that, which is even challengeable…that’s why we are here to encourage you to register as voters and put the man you want into the office,” Chitimukulu said. “And in this case, you have got a challenge, either you throw away ba Lungu… it’s you. If you reject him, we shall celebrate rejecting him; if you accept him, we shall also accept him. The challenge is with Eastern Province and the trouble with Eastern Province is illiteracy. Muleikala shani imwe mwe bantu (How are you people living?”

Chitimukulu, who later played cousinship with the easterners, said the declaration of Chipata as a city was a forgery and that there were some people like former president Rupiah Banda who were behind it.

And Mpezeni urged people to vote because it was an important exercise.

“You saw last time in some places your colleagues voted in large numbers and other people got a lot of votes while others got few votes. Muziba seo ndise azisogoleri, so patili azitsogoleri tulanga kwatachoka nakwatukuya (We are leaders so we look at where we are coming from and where we are going),” he said. “Vote the way your friends vote, you should come out number one like the way your colleagues did. Don’t embarrass us. People should vote the way they registered. In Western Province people should vote the way they registered, in Northern Province it should be the same and here you should vote the way your colleagues vote.”

Mpezeni urged Zambians to remain peaceful during elections.

“Chiyakine, osati tikamvwe kuti kwakuti kwakuti bapayana. Koma nuziba kuti kuno kwasu kum’mawa kukaliye kuchitikako ndeo kamba ka mavoti, kulibe. Bathu bakuno kum’mawa nibamozi tiziba bata ndi mtendere (the other thing, we don’t want to hear that some people have killed each other because of elections. But I know that here in the east we have not experienced fights because of votes. We are one people who know peace and unity),” said Mpezeni. “We are one people and we keep anyone, we don’t look at tribe. We don’t want to hear that someone has had the head or ears cut because of elections. Remain peaceful. Here, we are known for peace and we should remain like that. But vote the way your colleagues vote. In Chadiza, let’s vote the way your colleagues vote.”

Eastern Province deputy permanent secretary Josephat Lombe, who represented provincial minister Makebi Zulu, said the government recognised the role traditional leaders were playing to educate the masses on voting.