Lungu laughs at people’s problems – HH

WHEN you hear a person in leadership who is supposed to solve people’s problems laugh at those same problems, know that you have a huge problem, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has said.

Reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s statement that he laughs when people say things are bad, Hichilema wondered whether the Head of State is now competing for a spot on the various comedy shows where citizens’ problems will provide material for him to laugh.

“Imagine going to see a doctor and instead of them addressing your medical problem, they start laughing at you. This is what Mr Edgar Lungu is doing to us, the citizens, who are facing numerous problems,” Hichilema said. “When we tell him that the cost of living is high, he laughs. When we tell him the country is highly indebted, he laughs. When we tell him roads are being washed away he laughs. When we tell him there are no medicines in hospitals, Mr Lungu laughs. When we tell Mr Lungu about the rampant corruption, he laughs. When we tell him the voter registration is chaotic, he laughs.”

He urged Zambians to get ready to vote for a serious president.

“Please get your voter’s card this time and vote for seriousness to reign at State House,” said Hichilema.

On Saturday, President Lungu said he laughs and chuckles when people complain that things are bad in the country.

Speaking after the Lusaka City Council bestowed on him the honour of Free Man of the City of Lusaka, President Lungu said the coronavirus had affected global economies as well.

He said “some situations don’t deserve being made political”.

“I laugh and chuckle when I hear people say that things are bad in Zambia, that they’re better anywhere else. This global pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globe; all of us, economies have been affected negatively. We just have to work together and see how we can get out of this, and I think Zambia is doing very well…” said President Lungu. “We cannot continue blaming ourselves and portraying ourselves as failures when actually we can work together and succeed, and we are succeeding. Some situations don’t deserve being made political. What we are in is a situation which we should all pull up and push and pull together, not to divide ourselves in the name of politics, especially as elections come near; let us be real.”