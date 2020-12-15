THEY’LL RESIST CHANGE, WARNS MUSUMALI

COSMAS Musumali says Zambians today needs revolutionary change anchored amongst the poor.

Dr Musumali is the general secretary and first vice-president of the Socialist Party.

He was speaking when he unveiled 26 adopted parliamentary candidates for constituencies in Central, Western, Copperbelt, North-Western provinces, in Lusaka yesterday.

“Zambia needs change! It’s not any other change but it needs transformative, revolutionary change,” Dr Musumali said.

He argued that the current system in Zambia of periphery capitalism could not and would not deliver the masses.

Dr Musumali noted that capitalism has failed the masses since 1991 and that it would continue to fail them.

“You can change the petty bourgeoisie political parties, [but] things will get worse for the masses of our people. What the people of Zambia needs today is that revolutionary change anchored amongst the poor people, the working masses of our country,” he explained. “The type of leadership that you choose on the 12th of August, 2021 has to reflect that transformative change.”

Dr Musumali further indicated that revolutionary change could not be brought about by a leadership: “that is benefiting, that is privileged – a leadership that is parasitic under the current environment.”

“Those that are doing well today; a small group of politicians that are doing well today are going to resist change,” he noted. “The opposition political parties, if they are not socialist-oriented, will be a mere continuation of that same exploitative capitalist system and enough is enough.”

Dr Musumali stressed that Zambians need change and that such should be reflected in the leadership.

“That leadership has to be anchored amongst the people. So, it should be leadership [of] men and women that live with the people, that live for the people,” Dr Musumali said. “It should be leadership that also reflects the demography of Zambia. It should be leadership that is youthful, leadership that is gender-balanced. It should be leadership that originates amongst the people, not one that is imposed from above. This is what the Socialist Party is doing.”

He further pointed out that the 26 adopted parliamentary candidates are: “ready to transform our homeland.”

“These 26 leaders are from different parts of the country. We have leaders from Eastern, Central, Copperbelt and Western provinces,” Dr Musumali said. “One of them is only 24 years old, the other one is 25 years old, we have another one that is 27 years old [and] another one is 29 years old and they are all female.”

Out of the 26 parliamentary designates, four of them are in their 20s.

Dr Musumali explained that the Socialist Party is making milestones; “setting standards that no petty bourgeoisie political party can ever achieve.”

“The choice of our leadership is not based on the size of your pocket – how much money you have on your pocket. The choice of leadership that the masses of Zambian people are bringing to us today is about being rooted amongst them, speaking their language,” he said. “We have amongst the 26 candidates, 11 women. We have amongst the candidates today people that were only a few days ago drivers…One of our leaders here has worked as a bus driver, a bus conductor. This is working class leadership at its best.”

Meanwhile, Dr Musumali emphasised that none of those adopted was picked because of wealth.

“None of them has been chosen because they have a fleet of vehicles that they are going to use for campaigns. None of them has been chosen because they have a chain of degrees. This is a workers’ party,” said Dr Musumali.