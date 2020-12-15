Those with authority are abusing the poor without shame, says Kalaba

THERE is a lot of injustice in our country, those with authority are busy abusing the poor without shame, says Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba.

And Kalaba says no one can go to State House without the Copperbelt vote.

Kalaba said this at Kawama Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ndola on Sunday during a Community Dorcas Mother’s ‘festive season giving to ordinary members’.

“We have a lot of injustice in our country. There is injustice while joy in our leaders who see others suffer. Today we have a lot of injustice, unfairness and a lot of fighting for those speaking for the people. So we need a leadership that will put the interest of the people who elect them,” he said. “We have a lot of community leaders that are doing nothing, but the SDA Dorcas mother’s stand for the people. This is true evangelism that helps the people to eat and have decent livelihood.”

Earlier, at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church in Ndola’s Chipulukusu township, Kalaba said the Church should not be used by people who pretend to be humble when they do not mean well for the people.

Kalaba said for a long time the Church has only been considered when someone wants something.

He said Christians need to pray for leaders that speak the truth.

“In times of this advent of the birth of Christ, let us remain true. Pray for us so that when we lead, we lead on the truth, not what we have now. As we go to elections, let us ensure there is no violence. We are all Zambian before we become politicians. Let us have love for each other,” he said. “I am standing for elections in 2021, pray for me and support me. I am a Zambian who needs your support to change some of the things that are very wrong in our country.”

And Kalaba said the Copperbelt had now awaken.

“They are all saying DP. It is the DP that can remove this country from the current political failure. We are the new majority and whether people agree or not, we are the new majority. That is why you have seen me coming more frequently to the Copperbelt. We have a lot of invitations from people here on the Copperbelt. So it is DP now. We are having our first rally on the Copperbelt in February,” he said. “We believe the Copperbelt is a very important strategic partner. You can’t go to State House without Copperbelt. We can’t win the presidency without making the miners understand that this is their chance. We can’t win elections without making the youth understand that the DP is their pathway. We can’t go to State House without making our women selling at Chisokone market, in Mufulira, Chililabombwe…But they have all realised that the Copperbelt is now blowing Democratic Party.”

Kalaba said miners should not allow the ruling PF to tell them lies again ahead of 2021 general elections.

“We are telling the miners that don’t worry, your day is coming. If there are people that are abused, it’s the miners. They are only needed and told lies when it’s elections, that should not be allowed. Our miners are not benefiting because they don’t have leaders who care for them. Leaders are afraid to talk for the miners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kalaba welcomed the extension of the voter registration exercise but cautioned that it would be meaningless if the government does not fund the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“We want to thank the ECZ for listening, but it’s important that government becomes serious in funding the electoral process. We hope the PF will not frustrate our electoral body. They can extend but if money is not there, people will be going there and standing for long hours without getting the voter’s cards. When you look at the long lines, why should people be suffering just to get a voter’s card?” asked Kalaba. “Government should fund the ECZ so that officers can be of service to the people. People work and they can’t afford to spend the whole day waiting for voters’ cards while they risk their job. So we want this government to be serious with what they are doing. The ECZ has demonstrated that they can adjust. People have come out. Let no one be disenfranchised by the PF government not funding the ECZ.”