What is govt doing about Nevers’ detention in DRC, asks Kalala

A FORMER special assistant to president Levy Mwanawasa says the detention of Nevers Mumba by Congolese authorities is unbecoming and provocative.

Reacting to the arrest of Mumba, the former Republican vice-president and leader of the opposition MMD, Jack Kalala said the Zambian government’s silence in the matter is unwise.

Mumba confirmed his arrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo but preferred to call it a ”restriction” by the country’s security wings.

The MMD has shared a video in which Mumba was speaking from a hotel room in Lubumbashi where Congolese security wings have confined him from leaving the country until they conclude their investigation.

But Kalala has urged the Zambian government to send a strong protest note to the Congolese administration for detaining a high ranking official like Mumba.

“This arrest of Nevers Mumba by the Congolese, what is our government doing about it? I feel that it’s unbecoming of the Congolese government to arrest our former vice-president,” Kalala said.

He called on the Zambian government to react, stating that Mumba was not a leader of a political party when he is outside the borders of Zambia but a former vice-president.

Mumba served as Mwanawasa’s vice-president from 2003-2004.

“It’s unbecoming of them to do that and it is very provocative and the Zambian government is supposed to react to that. He (Mumba) is not an ordinary person. If they had found him wanting or undesirable, they should have restricted his entry or ask him to come back to Zambia without arresting him,” Kalala said.

He said if the Congolese government had anything they were suspecting about Mumba, they were supposed to deal with the Zambian government.

Kalala said arresting or restricting such a high ranking figure of a neighbouring country was very provocative.

“You can imagine if the Russians arrested a former American vice-president, what would happen…it would be a very serious diplomatic incident,” he said.

Kalala said the Zambian government should tell the nation what it was doing about the matter.

“When he goes out of the country, he is not a leader of a political party but a former vice-president and should be treated as such. What they are even supposed to do is to give protection while he is in that country, not to arrest him, not to restrict him,” said Kalala.

However, the MMD has since engaged government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs.