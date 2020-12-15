Zambia does not need handouts – 3RD-LM

THE 3RD- Liberation Movement says aid will never uplift the living standards of the Zambian people but rather proliferate corruption and support bloated and bureaucratic governments.

In a statement issued by the party’s Policy Implementation Department (PID), it stated that

Zambia does not need handouts in infinity.

It stated that foreign aid had made poor Zambians poorer and economic growth slower.

“The insidious aid culture has left Zambia more debt-laden, more inflation-prone, more vulnerable to the vagaries of the currency markets and more unattractive to higher-quality investment,” the party stated. “It has increased the possible risk of civil strife and unrest taking into account the fact that more than 60 per cent of Zambia’s population is under the age of 25 with no economic hopes for themselves.”

3RD-LM stated that aid was an unmitigated political, economic and humanitarian disaster.

“We believe that aid will never uplift the living standards of Zambian people, rather proliferate corruption and support bloated and bureaucratic Zambian governments,” it stated.

It stated that to correct the indirect captivity there was need to create a very attractive tax system and reduce red tape and the very discouraging-complex business regulations, thereby attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

3RD-LM stated that Zambia was for the Zambian people, and only the Zambian people can and would develop it best.

“Henceforth, we shall as government, take up a leading role in teaching, developing and guiding the entire Zambian population on how to make the best out of their own God-given rich land through a national developmental mechanism (NDM) yet to be established,” it stated. “Using a non-bailable law on corruption, we will successfully monitor the correct and right applications of foreign aids to various ministries and institution. Expeditiously, all misapplications of foreign aid shall be pursued on a mission mode and the long arm of yet to be established independently and professionally executed law will visit the wrong doers. We shall evolve budgetary funding mechanism into self-sufficiency and reliance mechanism.”

The party stated that there was need for

strengthened institutions of good governance like detaching of Anti-Corruption Commission from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).