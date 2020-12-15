Zambians hopeful of free, fair polls – Belemu

MBABALA UPND member of parliament Ephraim Belemu says Zambians are hopeful the 2021 general elections will be free and fair.

In an interview, Belemu challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure it does not mishandle the ongoing voter registration exercise because it could have great negative impact on the outcome of the elections.

“Zambians are hopeful that the 2021 general elections will be free and fair, conducted in a civilised manner where people will be able to choose who they would want to lead or represent them either in councils, parliament or indeed the level of presidency,” he said.

Belemu said the only thing posing as a threat to having a free and fair election was the voter registration exercise.

“If we mishandle voter registration then it means technically we have mishandled an election. So let people register as voters because we are looking forward to a good run in politics in 2021,” he said.

And Belemu described 2020 as having been a difficult year economically.

“The year started off with hunger in our constituencies. Politically we also had a lot of very contentious issues among them Bill 10 but now those issues are seemingly behind us and what we should look forward to is elections,” said Belemu.