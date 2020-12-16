Civil servants retired in ‘private interest’ will return – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has assured all those who have been retired from the public service in the “private interest” of a coterie will retain their jobs next year.

He was addressing members of the clergy, from different denominations, at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on Monday.

He also laments that the absence of law and order, and segregation in the application of the rule of law, has resulted in many citizens not enjoying normal lives in Zambia.

Hichilema said: “we acknowledge that we are a Christian nation.”

“We should behave and live like Christians. We shouldn’t pronounce that we are a Christian nation for convenience and tomorrow we are hiring thugs to beat other Christians,” Hichilema said. “Then we are not living the Christian life that we profess. I’m talking of violence in our country; it’s our duty to pray against that violence. We should not accept it from any end, especially if that violence is driven by those that are occupying public office.”

He pledged that come next year, “God’s will, courtesy of the people of Zambia, we’ll restore order in this country.”

“Violence will be a thing of the past! You can’t invite victims of violence to say ‘come and stop violence with me.’ But you are the one who is instigating violence and you are occupying public office. Using party cadres to occupy public spaces like markets and bus stations!” Hichilema said, stressing that restoration of law and order is just a few months away. “We shall bring normalcy into our country. I’m aware that churches get attacked by party cadres, even when they are worshipping. It boils down to leadership! This absence of law and order, this segregation in the application of the rule of law, has resulted in us citizens not enjoying our normal lives, be it in church, in school, in a workplace and social spheres.”

He further regretted that police officers have been rendered helpless in the country.

“When they try to intervene, they are retired in national interest. I say before the men and women of God here that all those who have relatives who have been retired in national interest, yet that perception of retirement in national interest actually is retirement in private interest of a few people, all those send a message to them that they are just on leave,” Hichilema said. “We’ll bring them back into their positions. They have a right to employment in the public service.”

He further told the clergy that the UPND was appreciative to them for: “having stood with the UPND, the people of Zambia, when many of our members have gone through traumatic times.”