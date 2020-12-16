Laughing at people’s problems is sadistic – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says leaders are supposed to feel the distress their people are going through instead of laughing at them.

Accepting his bestowment as honourary Free Man of the City of Lusaka by the Lusaka City Council on Saturday, President Edgar Lungu said he laughs and chuckles when people complain about problems in the country.

“I laugh and chuckle when I hear people say that things are bad in Zambia, that they’re better anywhere else. This global pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globe; all of us, economies have been affected negatively. We just have to work together and see how we can get out of this, and I think Zambia is doing very well…” said President Lungu. “We cannot continue blaming ourselves and portraying ourselves as failures when actually we can work together and succeed, and we are succeeding. Some situations don’t deserve being made political. What we are in is a situation which we should all pull up and push and pull together, not to divide ourselves in the name of politics, especially as elections come near; let us be real.”

But Dr M’membe said such a leader lacked seriousness.

“We seem to have leaders who laugh or chuckle at their people’s problems, suffering in this country. Serious leaders don’t laugh or chuckle when their people are in distress and cry out for help,” he said in a statement. “Leaders are expected to feel the distress of their people who have serious problems meeting the cost of food, schools, health services, transport and many other necessities of life.

Have you ever laughed at someone who was visibly struggling with the challenges of life? Has your moment of suffering ever been the butt of a joke? How did it make you feel?”

Giving a psychological narrative where those who enjoy laughing at others are called katagelasticists, Dr M’membe said such behaviour amounts to being a sadist.

“For the katagelasticists it is fun laughing at others and there is almost nothing that might hinder them from doing so. For them, some people even might provoke getting laughed at – and surely deserve being laughed at. This is sadistic behaviour. What will such a person stop at? What won’t he do to have a laugh at you?” asked Dr M’membe. “Is such a person really fit to be a leader of a country? Katagelasticists actively seek and establish situations in which they can laugh at others – at the expense of these people. There is a broad variety of things that katagelasticists would do – starting from harmless pranks or word plays to truly embarrassing and even harmful, mean-spirited jokes. They would be of the opinion that laughing at others is part of the daily life and if others do not like being laughed at, they should just fight back.”