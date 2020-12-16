LCC exempts Lungu from all taxes

AS FREEMAN of the City of Lusaka, President Edgar Lungu will be exempted from all forms of taxes on any of his properties, among other incentives, mayor Miles Sampa has explained.

On Saturday, President Lungu was conferred with the honourary status of Freeman of the City by the Lusaka City Council.

The decision to honour the President was arrived at by the local authority during a full council meeting because of his efforts to improve the lives of the people in Lusaka district and the country.

“It’s not the President alone, it’s standard. Anyone coffered with the Freeman of the City status first gets that honorary title. Secondly, they are free to come in the council meetings which are cabinet, and in terms of other benefits, a Freeman of the City does not pay rates. And if we have functions organised by the council, we are at liberty to call them and recognise them,” Sampa explained.

“There is also an option, we can name a road or market under the Free man of the City. I am not saying we will do that to the President. I think there are bigger amenities and structures that have already been named under him. And I think it will not be befitting to name one of the roads that is under our jurisdiction under him and any other structures or monuments.’’

Sampa however said President Lungu was not the last person to be bestowed with such honour.

“We may just decide if we find something befitting but bear in mind that it’s the norm. Not only the latest freeman of the city, all the freemen of the city; the likes of Kalusha Bwalya together with Chipolopolo when they won the 2012 Africa Cup, I wasn’t there but they were made freemen of the city. And if you have seen, along the way we named a road after Kalusha Bwalya, the road going to Kanyama, so those are standards,” he said.

And Sampa noted that naming roads and other monuments after politicians received more attention than that of ordinary citizens.

He said during his tenure, he had presided over the naming of the Paul Ngozi and Joe Chibangu roads in recognition of the artistic sector.

Sampa said a road after Danny Pule raised eyebrows on whether the clergyman deserved it.

“Why we named that road is not because he is a politician. He applied and he put up the first building on that road, Dunamis building, so there is always a reason. To put it on record, for all freemen of the city they are exempted from paying tax for any of their properties, the property rates,” said Sampa. “… These are artists, religious leaders, businessmen or anyone who does something unique in the city and we think it’s exemplary and worth recognising. I can confirm to you that until the end of my term which is seven months from now, you will not see me support or make any more politicians as freemen of the city. Or name a road under a politician. I think we have enough numbers and got to amplify the sub section of other sectors: sports, artists, businessmen and ordinary citizens when they do something extraordinary; like the woman who was sweeping the streets of Lumumba voluntarily. People like that are the ones we will start looking at now.”

Other notable freemen of the city of Lusaka include Thabo Mbeki, Nelson Mandela, Kenneth Kaunda and Haile Selassie.