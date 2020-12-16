Religious beliefs make Sinazongwe residents shun health services

SIAMAAMBO village development committee chairperson Lazarous Siamulonga says people in the area are suffering due to lack of clean and safe water.

Siamulonga also says there is no nearby clinic or school.

“There is no water in this area so we drink, bath and use lake water for everything. The nearest school is seven kilometres from here, and during the rainy season the children have to cross streams to get there,” he explained. “There are snakes that are found in these streams and there was one child who was even beaten by a snake. What we want here is water. The road is bad, help us with the road. Our member of parliament has not been to this area in a long time. And because there is no clinic in the area, people have to go to the Boma in Sinazongwe to access health services.”

He bemoaned the many early child marriages in the area because there was no school nearby.

“Most of the people are not educated so they don’t even know the dangers of early marriages,” said Siamulonga.

And Siamaambo area Zone 9 community health worker, Florence Syambayi said she was living in a village with two groups of people.

Syambayi explained that there were those who go to the clinic and those who do not because of their religious beliefs.

“I have a problem with these people because they get sick of malaria but their church does not allow them to be treated. They get sick … children are dying. Mothers are dying during labour,” she explained. “I am always sensitising the people; even the officers from the Ministry of Health come, but they don’t listen. When it is time for child health activities or measles campaigns, the men take their women and children to the stream and when the health officials leave, they go and get them and bring them back.”

Syambayi said the women do not attend antenatal services and give birth in their homes.

“They only go to the clinic when there is a complication and they fail to deal with it,” Syambayi said.

She however said there are those with ”low faith” who go forward and seek health services.

Syambayi said they would continue sensitising the community on the need to access health services.