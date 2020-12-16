ZamStats bringing more confusion in the country – Syakalima

WE’LL catch each other on these statistics, says Douglas Syakalima.

Syakalima is Chirundu UPND member of parliament and Hakainde Hichilema’s senior advisor.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) projected nine million eligible voters.

However, at a media briefing on Sunday, ZamStats interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa said there are 8,414,839 eligible voters for next year’s general elections.

He asserted that any statistics issued by persons or organisation, other than the ZamStats, were not official and had no legal basis.

Until Sunday, the ZamStats had been tightlipped on electoral matters.

From November 9 to December 12 this year, the ECZ has been working towards meeting its nine million target of registered voters – nonetheless to no avail.

Syakalima asked: “where was ECZ finding figures [for eligible voters]?”

“We can start to be suspicious. He (Musepa) must also give us projections [of eligible voters] per province, so that we see if it is true that people are registering foreigners. Out of his (Musepa’s) own statistics, Luapula and the other provinces can’t hit bigger percentages,” Syakalima said. “Where have the people come from? We want to know; let him also give us the population growth in each province. Then they must project that in Luapula Province, for instance, the eligible voters are this and this.”

He described what is now playing out as confusion.

“This is the confusion that we are now having. Where was he (Musepa)? All this while, which statistics was ECZ working with?”

Syakalima further asked where home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo got his projections when he announced that in Luapula Province 100,000 people were eligible to be issued with NRCs.

“In Western Province 100,000? Then in Luapula Province they have issued 181,000 NRCs! Where was Kampyongo getting these statistics? The statistician general has to explain, otherwise they are now bringing more confusion in the country,” he said. “He must tell us whether ECZ has been doing unofficial things. Every time that they are questioned, they bring another thing. We are now suspicious of the whole thing by ECZ.”

He pointed out that the honest thing that the ZamStats ought to do is to aggregate projections of eligible voters per province.

“Then we shall compare within each province how many people have truly registered. And if the number goes beyond, then they are registering foreigners. Then they gave NRCs to foreigners! Here we’ll catch each other on these statistics,” charged Syakalima.