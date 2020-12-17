CSO-SUN cautions govt on introduction of GMOs

THE CSO-SUN Alliance says instead of thinking about introducing GMOs, the government should be protecting local farmers and consumers, alike.

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) refer to any organisms whose genetic materials are changed by way of genetic/inherent engineering techniques.

The Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition (CSO-SUN) Alliance is a movement of civil society working towards raising the profile of nutrition on the national development agenda, so that every mother and child is assured of sufficient nutrition.

According to the reviewed Zambia Bio-technology and Bio-safety Policy (BBP), once approved by Cabinet, GMOs would allegedly be allowed in Zambia.

GMOs have been rejected in Zambia since 2002, on the strength of an argument that they could compromise the health of citizens and food security in Zambia.

In an interview in Lusaka, CSO-SUN Alliance country manager Mathews Mhuru said: “the biggest problem that we have when it comes to conversations around GMOs is the fact that we are having a lot of foreign influence.”

He explained that most of the foreign influence was coming from people that were trying to produce a lot of GMOs because: “they are targeting certain crops like maize, soya beans and cotton.”

“These are commercial crops! They have realised that Africa has a $5 billion maize market. So, a number of institutions are coming in just to tap into this market and one of the ways in which they are doing that is by championing GMOs,” Mhuru explained. “They are the ones that own the patents for the genetic engineering. So, it would disenfranchise the farmer by making them have no choice in what they do.”

He added that since there is already subsidy programmes like the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), once it (FISP) starts championing GMOs then such foods would be grown throughout the country.

“Health issues that come with GMO foods are not conclusive. We’ve heard countries like America and other countries that are actually curbing the production of GMOs, because they know that at the day GMOs are putting the lives of people at risk,” Mhuru said. “So, our position is that our Ministry of Higher Education needs to consult widely, other than imposing policies that will negatively affect small-holder farmers and the population at large by subjecting them to consume GMOs, when other people are moving towards local.”

He argues that introducing GMOs would not be a good way to go.

“So, we are calling on our government to be very cautious and engage widely,” said Mhuru. “They should be looking out for our local farmers and local consumers, other than just opening up policies simply because they are getting funding from producers of GMOs who are lobbying that they open up the GMO space for them to have a market.”

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, who are spearheading the revised Zambia Bio-technology and Bio-safety Policy, everything is still at consultation stage and that different interested parties are now forwarding written and oral submissions.