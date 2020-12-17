ECZ in arrogant collusion with PF to rig 2021 elections – HH

[By Chiibi Luyando]

HAKAINDE Hichilema is alarmed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is engaging into blatant and arrogant collusion with the PF ahead of the August 2021 general elections.

Addressed journalists at his residence in New Kasama, Lusaka, yesterday, Hichilema, the UPND leader, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), right from the beginning, has been working to distort the result of next year’s polls.

On Tuesday, the ECZ announced a four-day extension to the voter registration period to start today and close on Sunday Midnight.

Hichilema, however, argued that such a negligible extension would not deal with the problems that beset the initial voter registration period.

“It is actually confrontational by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to decide on their own, and maybe motivated by a few quarters, to make a decision to extend the voter registration by four days,” Hichilema said.

“Four, five days can never be sufficient time to register all the eligible voters.”

He said the ECZ could not achieve its nine million projection because of a self-created problem.

“It’s a problem they were well aware of. They were advised that it was not possible to register nine million voters in one month,” he noted.

“Why would an election management body do what ECZ has done? Why would ECZ invite citizens to battle, to engage with them negatively? They knew that what they were pronouncing was not possible. It can only mean one thing; that ECZ, from the beginning, planned to disenfranchise eligible voters.”

Hichilema pointed out that the announced “insignificant” extension was a confirmation of the speculations that were there from the beginning, “that ECZ are conniving with certain stakeholders to breed chaos in the electoral process.”

“Here is an electoral body, against all advice, which decides to proceed by sowing seeds of discontent in the country’s electoral process,” he wondered.

“The ECZ is working to benefit a political party that is in public office today. The ECZ, instead of being the supervisor, the referee, they have decided to aid the PF. They have decided to help PF to stay in office. [But] Zambians should say no to that.”

Hichilema stressed that Zambians must reject an electoral body they own that opts to abuse its mandate.

“We saw it coming [and] we are vindicated. Even at that so-called summit of presidents on the electoral process, we said it. We said that there was no way that the Electoral Commission was going to register nine million voters in 30 days,” he said, adding that millions of young Zambians would not be registered to vote.

“The Electoral Commission has now become an agent of the party occupying public office and therefore colluding with the party occupying public office.”

Hichilema added that the ECZ wanted to continue messing up the electoral process like it did in 2016.

“They want to continue messing up! [But] now they are doing it blatantly. They have even stopped hiding. They do it openly and arrogantly,” Hichilema noted.

“The Electoral Commission is an institution created by the people of Zambia and it should serve the people of Zambia. The Electoral Commission has demonstrated its collusion behaviour…. It is the Electoral Commission that is scheming to see Zambians continue suffering beyond 2021.”

He also spoke about the skewed voter registration.

Hichilema further indicated that a small number of people were deliberately planted at the ECZ to create chaos in Zambia.

“Zambians must know that it’s those people at the Electoral Commission who are colluding with the PF,” he said.

He asserted that ECZ is working hard to help rig next year’s elections.

“The Electoral Commission has now become an agent of the party occupying public office and therefore colluding. They have to explain to us citizens why they are sowing seeds of chaos in our country. They are disturbing peace and order in our country,” noted Hichilema.

“Let us work together to get everybody registered. Let us not agree to this manipulation of the elections. We can see it coming! So, don’t wait for 2021. [But] ECZ behave yourselves and register people who are eligible. Zambians must insist that ECZ does that.