It’s not wise to laugh when people say ‘things are bad’

It’s true that COVID-19 has negatively affected the economies of all countries.
But it is not in the same way. Better organised and administered countries have coped better than those whose organisation and administration is poor. We had serious challenges before COVID-19. We had a huge debt burden before COVID-19. The negative consequences of this excessive debt were being pointed out long before COVID-19 appeared. The incompetence, ineptitude and corruption of Edgar Lungu’s regime were being talked about long before COVID-19 appeared. It therefore doesn’t make sense to blame all our problems on COVID-19.
Edgar says he laughs and chuckles when people complain that things are bad in the country.
“I laugh and chuckle when I hear people say that things are bad in Zambia, that they’re better anywhere else. This global pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globe; all of us, economies have been affected negatively. We just have to work together and see how we can get out of this, and I think Zambia is doing very well…We cannot continue blaming ourselves and portraying ourselves as failures when actually we can work together and succeed, and we are succeeding. Some situations don’t deserve being made political. What we are in is a situation which we should all pull up and push and pull together, not to divide ourselves in the name of politics, especially as elections come near; let us be real,” says Edgar.
It doesn’t make sense to laugh or chuckle when people say things are bad in Zambia because they are indeed bad. Many of our fellow citizens can’t laugh or chuckle because of problems, daily challenges of life. They can’t eat – they have nothing to eat.
Good leaders cannot laugh or chuckle when so many of their fellow citizens are in distress. We expect them to feel the distress of many who have a big problem about the cost of goods, education, medicine, with tragedy of unemployment, of serious problems with lack of transport and so many other important concerns.
It’s certainly not wise to laugh or chuckle when people say that ‘things are bad in Zambia ‘.
