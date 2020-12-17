Mundubile condemns indiscipline among PF members

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

PATRIOTIC Front’s legal committee chairperson Brian Mundubile has cautioned party members to stop washing dirty linen in public by openly insulting senior party members through various platforms of social media.

Mundubile said if any member wants to express grievances, they should approach the respective party organs unlike unleashing their anger on social media.

He said indiscipline at any level would not be tolerated and members found wanting, would be disciplined accordingly.

He said party members should respect senior members because they were in their positions with the blessing of President Edgar Lungu.

Mundubile said respect was cardinal and senior district, constituency, ward officials and councillors should discipline erring members for sanity to be observed in the PF.

He said the party would not sit down and watch itself being ridiculed by some cantankerous members who want to reduce the credibility of the party in the country.

Mundubile said the party would not tolerate the high levels of indiscipline shown by members in Kasama and other parts of the country.

He said the PF was a party of order and misbehaving was not part of it.

“If you insult a councillor, member of parliament, minister or any senior party official selected by the President, you are also insulting the Republican President,” Mundubile said.

He said junior party members should always respect party structures.

Mundubile said PF members should use social media wisely by promoting the good works and developmental projects the ruling party had delivered from 2011 up to date.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Kasama.