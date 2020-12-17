Problems, solutions to engineering issues already known – Mooya

ENGINEER Vitalis Mooya says there are so many engineers, inside and outside the government, who have ideas on how to curtail the rot that is going on in the engineering profession.

From the December 6, 2020 Sunday Interview programme on ZNBC TV, The Mast last week on Thursday quoted Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) president Abel Ng’andu saying the Institution is working hard to establish what has gone wrong in the engineering profession, especially over the past few years.

“In the past 50 years or so, we never used to have these problems that you are seeing,” Ng’andu said.

He is distressed that the engineering profession in Zambia has been invaded by non-professionals.

Ng’andu confessed that a few engineering professions have messed up and: “that is why even as EIZ we should up our game.”

He pointed out that there were many engineering professionals in the country and that “the bad eggs” are among that huge number.

Mooya, a civil engineer of many years, reacted to the story.

Mooya worked for 31 years in the Ministry of Works and Supply.

At the roads department (now Road Development Agency), he worked for eight years, 16 years at the Buildings Department and seven years at the Ministry headquarters.

Mooya also was Moomba Constituency member of parliament for 15 years.

He said as things were now, the ills in the construction sector needed everyone’s effort to correct the situation.

“Infrastructure development is very expensive and we can’t just allow money to go down the drain, through frequent maintenance,” Mooya said in an interview.

He also commended Ng’andu, in respect of the meeting he had at State House with President Edgar Lungu in October this year.

“It was at the highest level. Let me also commend him for the interview he had on Sunday (December 6) on ZNBC TV. He fired in all the cylinders! I thank him for not mincing words; he didn’t hide anything,” Mooya noted. “He used the word invade; ‘we (engineering professionals) have been invaded.’ If I was still in Parliament, I would have moved a motion on what he said. I would have moved a motion to put things right.”

He emphasised that Ng’andu’s commentary of trying to find out where the problem is, was well-timed.

“He talked about 50 years of good construction, compared to the last few years. There are people, within government and outside government, who can give ideas [on how it was done],” Mooya noted. “There are so many people who have ideas on how to stop all this (shoddy construction) that is going on. The EIZ president should not worry because this can be corrected.”

Mooya further indicated that he is not happy with the suggestions: “being pushed around that we must have an engineer general.”

“We never had such titles in the past. But the laws were there; we were very strict [to adhere to the law]. There is no guarantee that if we have an engineer general…We have an auditor general but there is still mess all over,” he said. “Now, any guarantee that if you have an engineer general everything will stop? I don’t think so. I have reservations on that one. But I’ll not say much on this one, because I’m told there is a report.”

He added; “I’ll wait to hear from the report.”

“But I’m not comfortable with [having an] engineering general. We have so many generals but things are not going okay,” he argued.

Meanwhile, Mooya said he was waiting for a consolidated report, before he could make further comments on the state of Alick Nkhata flyover in Lusaka.

“I hear EIZ, National Council for Construction, Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA), Lusaka City Council, and Quantity Surveyors, these statutory bodies, are handling this issue of the flyover at Alick Nkhata and also what happened at Katungu in Libala (a structure collapsing and killing one person),” Mooya said. “Let these people come up with their consolidated report because we want to react. Even at that Society House, what are they waiting for?”

Mooya is, however, not for the idea that the EIZ should convene an indaba of engineers.

“Indaba will be very costly. The problems [to do with engineering works] are already known and the solutions are already known,” stressed Mooya.

“So, an indaba will be a waste of time.”