Sinazongwe DC bemoans high levels of illiteracy among women

SINAZONGWE district commissioner Sheena Muleya has complained about the high levels of illiteracy among the women in the district.

And Muleya has promised to go flat out in the field to retrieve girls from early marriages and take them back to school.

Speaking when Panos paid a courtesy call on her, Muleya said having been in Sinazongwe for four months, the first thing she had seen was that most of the women were not educated.

Panos is in the district where they are implementing two projects aimed at strengthening citizens’ participation in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and equipping them with skills and platforms to influence accountability in the implementation of measures to contain the pandemic.

“We have a few women that know and even hear or listen to the radio. It’s like we are in a rural [area] where they believe a woman should just be behind a man and tradition has actually tried to suffocate a woman here. In Choma (where she was district commissioner) we had women who used to go to school even when they were married. But here I have seen we don’t have that and women are a bit silenced even when I am holding public meetings you will find that women are seated somewhere else and men alone,” she said. “That always gives me indication that they are told not to speak up until they are given an opportunity and three quarters of the land is actually given to men and not women so the issue here is illiteracy. It’s the number one issue that is blocking our women. This is why you see even small girls they are into marriage and we are trying to discourage that. We will go flat out in the field retrieving girls from their husband’s homes. As long as that girl is under age I promise I will remove them from marriage and take them back to school because we are talking about illiteracy here – because even if we go on like this, it means this challenge won’t stop. The best is let’s educate them and from the same education, that will be their eye opener because even if you bring a document, they will not open it because they can’t read and write.”

Muleya said there were enough schools to cater for day and night school.

“Women were just closed up. Even when they produce products together with husband, the money will be his and not hers or theirs,” she said.

Muleya also said bad fishing habits had affected the fish population where people were using mosquito nets to catch fish.

“I believe the fishing methods are wrong. The nets have insecticide which kill everything including the eggs. If they want to enjoy the fish let them use the correct methods of fishing so that even their children can enjoy the fish in future,” she said. “The lake is giving us food and there is business at the same time but if people will be using bad methods for fishing then we are actually killing ourselves.”

On the extension of the voter registration, Muleya said the government had listened to the cries of the people.

“I could see a lot of women and some of them would even go back without registering but I would say the extension is a plus for those that didn’t register,” she said. “Because others were still struggling with NRCs so to me the extension is a plus especially to those that didn’t register so they should find time to register. You can only talk when you have a voter’s card. It’s your right.”

And Muleya said farming inputs were in and farmers were busying redeeming them.

“For Sinazongwe our target is 2,187 and by now we are 1,887 just a few people remaining to finish redeeming,” she said.

Muleya said there were seven agro-dealers but she was not satisfied with the way they had handled the inputs.

“Most of them did not have the fertiliser. I feel when a farmer is redeeming I would be happy as DC if they are swiping for all items. This is where conflicts come from so in next season… I was learning … every agro dealers should have fertiliser,” she said.

Meanwhile, Muleya said there was little cooperation on COVID-19 in the district.

“When we talk about Covid we are talking about the health of our people here in Sinazongwe. And we need to take this Covid in a multisectoral approach. Everyone has to be engaged. Cooperation for Covid issues in Sinazongwe was very minimal,” she said.

Panos executive director Vusumuzi Sifile said the organisation works through community radio stations to disseminate various information to communities.

Sifile said they would work to see how they can contribute to ensure COVID-19 cases stay at zero in the district by sensitising the communities on the pandemic.