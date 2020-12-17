STARTIMES ENTERS KENYAN LEAGUE

STARTIMES has become the official broadcaster of the Kenyan Football League, just two weeks after clinching a similar deal to broadcast the Eden University National Division One League in Zambia.

This comes in the wake of similar partnerships with Ghanaian and Ugandan football federations which confirmed StarTimes’ commitment to supporting African football development.

On November 26, 2020 in Nairobi, Football Kenya Federation unveiled StarTimes as their official broadcasting partners for the FKF Premier League. As part of the deal, the pay television company will also broadcast National Super League matches and national team friendly matches during seven seasons.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa said the partnership was a major boost to Kenya’s football development.

“We have yet marked another important milestone today in Kenyan football by launching a broadcast sponsorship, which will go a long way in encouraging competition in our top leagues, particularly the BetKing Premier League. It will go a long way in improving the standard of football and even help improve the economic incentive of the game,” said Mwendwa.