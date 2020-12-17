We work with govt of the day, we count the one who is there – Mpezeni

PARAMOUNT chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people says there is no tribalism in Eastern Province and the people still stick to the One Zambia One Nation motto.

Speaking when Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection minister Jonas Chanda paid a courtesy on him at Ephendukeni palace on Tuesday, Mpezeni said the people in the region were united.

“Muziba kuti kuno kwasu kuliye tribalism, monga mwelabilila a Kaunda kuti One Zambia One Nation, nalomba iyo word tikali kuyisebenzesa kuliye kuti kapena kuno tupatulana mtundu kuti a Ngoni ali pabeka olo a Lozi ali pabeka olo a Tonga ali pabeka yai. Olo kukwatilana tukwatilana chimodzi modzi(you know that here there is no tribalism like what Dr Kaunda said ‘One Zambia One Nation’. Even now we are still using it. There is nothing like segregating people on tribal lines that Ngonis are on their own, Lozis on their own or Tongas on their own, no. Even intermarriages have since continued the way it was),” he said.

Mpezeni said traditional leaders were united under him and his colleague for the Chewas Kalonga Gawa Undi.

“We are peaceful here in the province. All the traditional leaders are united under me and Gawa and people listen to what we say,” he said.

Mpezeni appealed to the government to rehabilitate dams which were constructed during the UNIP government.

He said although villages have boreholes, there was need for more.

Mpezeni said people in the province want to engage in fish farming as part of diversification.

He said traditional leaders work with the government of the day.

“Kuno kwasu tusebenza naboma, alim’mala ozibika lini kuti kapena azabadwa wa moyo olo kuti azabadwa wakufwa, koma ooneka kuti anavumo koma suungazibe zamene zingatuluke mkati muja koma tubelengela alipo ula osati alim’mala yai (here, we work with government of the day. For the one who is in the woman’s womb it is not known whether they will be born alive or dead. Someone can be seen to be pregnant but we may not know what can come out of that. We count the one who is there),” Mpezeni said.

He also praised President Edgar Lungu for spearheading water supply and sanitation projects in Chipata and other parts of Eastern Province to a tune of about €20 million (euros).

Mpezeni said he was happy that the government was looking at the welfare of Zambians by providing them with clean and safe water and sanitation services, which he said had reduced water borne diseases.

And Dr Chanda explained that his ministry through Eastern Water Supply and Sanitation Company had finalised procurement processes for the Chipata Urban Water Supply Project, which will cost €8 million and benefit 200,000 people.

He further informed Mpezeni that another project, under rural water supply at a cost of €7 million is set to commence targeting all the districts in the province.

Dr Chanda said the project, which would also be implemented in Lusaka, Central and North Western provinces, would involve the construction of 10 boreholes in each district and five sanitation facilities.

He added that the project would also rehabilitate 20 existing boreholes in all the districts.

Dr Chanda also said the works of President Lungu and first lady Esther who were recently in the province was commendable.

EWSC acting managing director Aaron Mulinda explained to the minister that one of the big challenge the utility faced was encroachment on its facilities.

Mulinda also gave the minister an update on the water situation in the region.

But Dr Chanda urged EWSC to put its facilities on title.

He also said the ministry would see how it will help EWSC acquire a dedicated line from Zesco so that the water treatment plants are not affected by load-shedding.