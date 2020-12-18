ECONOMY BAD EVEN BEFORE COVID – LUNGU

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has admitted that Zambia’s economy was already struggling before COVID-19 came early this year.

Meanwhile, according to the Economic Recovery Programme 2020-2023 report, fueled by the rapid exchange rate depreciation, electricity supply constraints, the heavy reliance on external sources to finance the growing fiscal imbalances, and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic, public debt had now exceeded 100 per cent of gross domestic product, far above the sustainability threshold of 35 per cent of GDP.

Launching the ERP at Mulungushi International Conference Centre yesterday, President Lungu said his government had developed the ERP under the theme “restoring growth and safeguarding livelihoods through macroeconomic stability, economic diversification and debt sustainability”.

The Programme, according to President Lungu, is a homegrown tool, and successor to the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme that covered the period 2017 to 2019.

He said the launch of the programme signified his government’s commitment to ensuring the “economy is back onto a path that will lead to improving the livelihood of our people”.

“This is an auspicious occasion that should bring hope to our people. This occasion signifies our commitment to reinvigorate the economy,” he said.

President Lungu noted that the world today is at a crossroads as nations and the international community continue to brainstorm solutions to both the health and economic challenges afflicting mankind arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic was not just a disease that decimated populations but one that collapsed economies and left millions of people worldwide in untold misery.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not just left many families unstable but has consequently rendered governments vulnerable. Millions of workers in both formal and informal sectors have been thrown out of jobs, many employers have closed shop, hunger in homesteads is untold, revenues to governments have rapidly shrunk, and large amounts of money have been spent on stimulus packages to save populations from deaths as a result of hunger,” he said. “It is worse for developing nations like ours, encumbered by huge debts and whose economies were already struggling before COVID-19 came.”

President Lungu noted that millions of Zambians were barely surviving and the economy was at the moment battered and stretched.

“Despite our relentless resolve to turn things around, the needs for our people are overwhelming and our resource envelop is thinning by the day,” he said.

President Lungu said despite his government’s best efforts, in collaboration with cooperating partners, to fight the pandemic, it had claimed lives of more than 350 citizens, with more than 17,000 others contracting it since the first case was recorded towards the end of March 2020.

“Amidst all this, we have said ‘no, we shall never give up. There is light on the horizon, and if, together as Zambians, we unite and pull in the same direction, we shall turn things around’. The current scheme of things does not call for blame games,” he said. “The current scheme of things calls for a united front. It does not matter whether you are Patriotic Front, UPND, MMD, UNIP, NDC, or UPPZ, we are all Zambians. It does not matter whether you are Catholic, Pentecostal, Baptist or Muslem, we remain Zambians. It does not matter whether you are from the East, West, North or South, we are all Zambians. What matters is to utilise our God-given and acquired collective wisdom for the good of our great nation, Zambia. God gave us intellect, natural resources like minerals, good climate, and water, among other things. Now is the time to use our intellect to utilise these resources, and not just sell them to the highest bidder but add value to them through the creation of a vibrant manufacturing base.”

President Lungu said through value addition to natural resources, the nation would sell products created thereafter to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

“More importantly, we will gain jobs, jobs, jobs. Our people urgently need sources of income. We need to create jobs urgently for the mass of our people, both skilled, and unskilled, who are currently on the streets, and whose skills and energy is going to waste. They need to survive,” he said. “Their families need an economic recovery programme to come to their rescue and this is why we are here today.”

President Lungu talked about the policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic which included monetary and fiscal measures.

“The programme I am launching today provides a clear road map of strategic policy actions and enablers required to revive the economy and place it on a path of sustainable growth and development in the medium term,” he said. “It has five strategic objectives: 1. Restoring macroeconomic stability; 2. attaining fiscal and debt sustainability; 3. dismantling the backlog of domestic arrears; 4. restoring growth and diversifying the economy; and 5. safeguarding social protection programmes. These objectives are supported by structural and legal reforms to address many impediments in achieving the set objectives.

President Lungu said he was convinced the five strategic objectives of the programme would get “us to the Zambia we want”.

“A Zambia that is resilient and able to withstand external shocks through a diversified export base; a Zambia with a vast and vibrant manufacturing base for value addition (we need that noise in the industrial areas again); a Zambia that is able to grow enough for export; and a Zambia that provides for the most vulnerable in society while providing opportunities for them to fend for themselves,” he said. “The economic recovery programme identifies agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and mining, supported by the energy sector, as the anchor sectors.”

In agriculture, President Lungu said the government would continue to provide an enabling environment to facilitate crop marketing.

“This will result in increased productivity and exports. Other key programmes include the promotion of tree crop production, farm power and mechanisation for smallholder farms. To promote livestock production, government will continue with stocking and restocking of superior and disease resistant breeds,” he said. “In addition, artificial insemination will be promoted in order to improve the quality and quantity of our livestock. Further, enhanced disease control such as vaccination controls and campaigns will be scaled up.”

President Lungu said in the fisheries sub-sector, production of fish fingerlings and establishment of breeding sites would be key interventions.

He also said the ERP provides for a way to capitalise on the high mineral commodity prices to harness that potential for Zambia’s benefit.

“In that respect, we must build on the potential of gold to systematically build our strategic reserves. We must assume a significant stake in some selected mine assets so that we create sufficient value for the nation and also a means of comparing such mines with private sector owned mines. In addition, owning a stake in some strategic mines gives the state the leverage required to utilise the defined mineral resources to benefit the nation beyond taxes,” President Lungu said. “You will, therefore, observe that there is a deliberate strategy to acquire additional stake in some selected mines to support the growth trajectory. I must mention here that this is not nationalisation of mines, on the contrary, it’s the state acquiring majority stake in selected mines while allowing private investors to also participate in the sector.”

President Lungu said the nation must invest in more exploration for minerals, oil and gas to further guarantee success in the extractive industry.

“My government through this economic recovery plan will also provide a stable fiscal regime for the extractive sector that can promote more investment in exploration. We have already started seeing the potential of gold with the advent of Zambia Gold Limited. The plan recognises the need to harness the gold potential and expand it by encouraging more investment in the gold subsector,” said President Lungu.

Finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu said the ERP takes a very positive but programmatic position that the economy would recover beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and the debt-fiscal constraints that “we face”.

He said the ERP is a national short and medium term developmental tool.

“I’m hopeful that the private sector, including our farmers and manufacturing companies, will come on board in its implementation so that together we can achieve its goals and objectives,” said Dr Ng’andu.

According to ERP objectives, the programme seeks to re-launch the economy on a path of sustained economic growth, while stabilising the monetary, external, and fiscal environments.

The recovery programme also has policy measures to mitigate the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The specific targets for the 2020-2023 ERP will be to: (a) Attain real GDP growth rate of above three per cent by 2023; (b) Reduce the fiscal deficit to no more than nine per cent in 2021, no more than 6.1 per cent in 2022 and no more than 4.9 per cent of GDP in 2023; (c) Increase domestic revenue to not less than an average of 18 per cent of GDP over the period 2021 to 2023,” reads the ERP report.

The plan also targets to reduce and maintain inflation within the 6-8 per cent range by 2023; raise international reserves to at least three months of import cover by 2023; significantly dismantle domestic arrears and curtail their accumulation; and reduce the pace of debt accumulation and ensure sustainability in the next three to five years.

“To attain debt sustainability, it will be imperative that the primary balance is reduced with a view to achieve a positive balance in the long term. This will entail halting accumulation of new external debt, raising domestic revenues and constraining expenditure,” reads the report.

It states that to enhance transparency in debt management and increase Parliament’s oversight in borrowing activities, the government would repeal and replace the Loans and Guarantees (Authorisation) Act.

“The review of the Act is to update it so that it complies with the requirements of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act of 2016 which requires Parliamentary approval for contracting loans and issuing guarantees,” reads the report.

On Fuel procurement, the report indicates that government policy is that fuel pricing should be cost reflective.

“In the recent past, however, arrears have arisen which is not consistent with the policy stance. As at end-June 2020, government had a debt of US $727.3 million owed to suppliers which has accumulated since 2016,” reads the report. “The debt has accumulated as a result of the price differential between the purchase price and the landed cost of petroleum products. The debt is further exacerbated by the exchange rate losses due to the depreciation of the kwacha to the United States dollar. In order to prevent the exposure of the fuel suppliers from growing, government will implement the following during the programme period: Direct Sales of Outstanding Contract Import Balance to Oil Marketing Companies: In order to prevent continued accumulation of debt and reduce, the quantities remaining on their contracts, government will negotiate with the current suppliers to facilitate direct sales to OMCs.”

It states that as a stop gap measure to address the growing exposure and losses, standardisation of the contract prices of Suppliers would be done with a view of ensuring that the landing cost falls below the ERB Wholesale price.

“The growing exposure of suppliers is a result of price differentials between the ERB wholesale price and Suppliers Price. To avoid price differentials and restore the self-financing mechanism of the open account system, there should be adherence to price reviews every 60 days. Henceforth, price adjustments should be effected every time the 2.5 per cent trigger band in the Cost-Plus Model (CPM) is exceeded to ensure cost reflective pricing and positive yields in the sale of petroleum products. With cost reflective pricing in place, there will be no losses and government will be able to liquidate the exposure over time without allowing it to grow,” reads the report.