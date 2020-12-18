Govt could have done something over Nevers’ DRC detention – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe has wondered whether there is something the Zambian government could have done about the detention, for five days, of MMD leader Nevers Mumba in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mumba was detained in a hotel room in Lubumbashi by Congolese security and was interviewed over reports that he held meetings with former DRC president Joseph Kabila and an army general, reports that the former Republican vice-president refuted.

He was released on Monday evening and has since returned to Zambia.

Mumba has revealed that upon his apprehension, he phoned President Edgar Lungu, who did not pick his call and did not respond to a message sent to him; foreign affairs minister, the Consul General in Lubumbashi, who never went to see him at the place he was confined.

The former diplomat complained that the Zambian government did not swiftly move to secure his life.

Dr M’membe asked: “Is there something the Zambian government should or could have done about the detention of former Zambian vice-president and now opposition MMD president Pastor Nevers Mumba in the Democratic Republic of Congo?”

“The answer is a categorical Yes,” Dr M’membe said in a statement issued from his Garden Compound office.

He said the passport all Zambians carry overseas was not just an entry or exit permit in and out of countries.

Dr M’membe said the passport represents their nationality and rights when abroad, as well as the rights and duties the government had towards its citizens overseas.

“Of course, Zambian nationality is not a shield. Every Zambian is still bound by the laws of the country she or he visits. If the laws of that country are broken then the offender has to face the consequences of their actions under those laws,” Dr M’membe said. “Nationality does afford one core protection in this situation, and that is the right to contact your consulate and seek consular assistance. If a Zambian is arrested or detained, then the government should provide a range of services.”

Dr M’membe said consular assistance should be available for all manner of incidents when Zambians travel overseas.

He said for lost or stolen passports, victims of crime, or illness requiring medical assistance – consular assistance should be the bridge between a Zambian and the foreign country.

Dr M’membe said consular assistance should also provide information about facilities available and relevant procedures in that country.

“A right to consular assistance may not seem like strong protection, but it can be the difference between life and death,” he said. “This state-centric focus is entrenched in the right of diplomatic protection. Under international law, diplomatic protection refers to the right of a state to take up the claim of one of its nationals and assert that right against another state. The Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963 outlines the rights of a state to exercise its obligation to protect the interests of its nationals abroad. The protection given by states to their nationals is commonly referred to as consular assistance.”

Dr M’membe said the main objective of consular assistance was to help nationals facing difficulties abroad.

“In the event of an arrest, the aim of the provision of consular assistance is to protect the inalienable rights of a foreign detainee. The inalienable rights inherent to all detainees are the right to retain counsel, and to receive due process of law,” he explained.

He said the right of diplomatic protection rests with the state and not with the individual.

“An individual cannot compel his or her government to take up their claim against another state. There is some precedent to suggest that a government must at least consider whether it will exercise the right of diplomatic protection,” said Dr M’membe. “Of course, considering whether to act is not the same as acting. Ultimately, what consular assistance is provided is a decision for the government. Nationality carries rights, but they are not necessarily rights that can be enforced against your own government. Zambians overseas should make no mistake that they are the ones most responsible for their safety.”