If we resist change, it’ll manage us – Nonde

IF we resist change, it will manage us, labour minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko warns trade unionists.

Simukoko has also cautioned trade unionists against politicising the labour movement, but was quick to add that “trade unionism is a training ground for politics.”

Officiating at the 10th Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) quadrennial conference at New Fairmount Hotel, Nonde-Simukoko said workers need to change the way they think.

“Research on issues that you lament on, I don’t expect that (lack of knowledge) from a trade unionist. Labour leaders must guide the nation. When they speak the nation listens, that is the type of leadership we are looking for,” she said. “We need to change our way of thinking. Let’s understand the generation change. If we resist change, change will manage us.”

Nonde-Simukoko said some of the collective bargaining documents leave much to be desired.

“You have to improve on your negotiations because I am not pleased. So let’s not blame government where it should not be blamed,” she said.

On splinter unions, Nonde-Simukoko said the government does not like to see such.

“It is difficult to manage a confused group,” she said.

Nonde-Simukoko added the government had done a lot on pension reforms although she indicated that there was room to do better.

Meanwhile, CSAWUZ president Devy Chiyobe asked Nonde-Simukoko what the future holds for Zambian workers and demanded decent work and social justice.

Chiyobe said workers sacrificed a lot to grow the economy.

“What benefit goes to workers? We are saying give us our share. What we want and demand is decent work and social justice,” he said.

Chiyobe said workers want life after work.

He called on the government to reform NAPSA so that it can give workers loans.