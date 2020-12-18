I’m not in a comfort Zone, says Sialubalo

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Sinazongwe]

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says he has visited every ward in his constituency.

In an interview, Sialubalo said despite its vastness, there was ”literally no ward” in Sinazongwe that he had not visited.

“There is no ward my hand has never touched. You have found me in the constituency. I am not in a comfort zone. I am in a zone where I fit my constituency,” he said when asked about the people in some villages in Sinazongwe who said they had never seen or heard of him.

Sialubalo said he would not know what they meant because not seeing someone meant a lot in politics.

He said Sinazongwe was not an exception to some of the constituencies in Southern Province that had almost no road network.

He said the road network in Sinazongwe had been a major problem.

“We have never received any help from the government. I think you have seen for yourself. Before we come to the local roads, let’s talk about the Batoka-Maamba road. You will appreciate that this is a very economical road that brings wealth. It is a connection from the natural resources that we have in the district to other parts of the country. And when you look at the state of the Batoka-Maamba road it is really in a very deplorable state. It is not even worth calling a road at all,” he said. “The government should have thought of putting it under care and maintenance but you have seen for yourself there is nothing that is happening. Now if a major road like Batoka-Maamba road is in such a state then who repairs the local roads? It’s the same government. How much are we receiving from the government in terms of attention? Almost zero. We have been complaining about the state of the road network in the district. This road you have seen, it is under RDA, the President of the Republic of Zambia Edgar Lungu did a ground breaking of this stretch, this is the Bottom Road just right here in Sinazongwe. Right here in Sinazeze where you are but when you look at… Are there any major works since 2015 that has happened? The answer is, no! So why coming here wasting tax payers’ money? You bring in the so-called contractor. He comes here the moment (but) the President turns his back he also turns his back. Why mocking us in such a manner? We also need an equal share here in the district but we are not receiving anything.”

Sialubalo said there was no local authority that could work without help from the central government.

“We need help from the central government but we are not receiving anything. That has been the major challenge in most constituencies in Southern Province. Now where there is no road, do you expect good health facilities? Even in Lusaka where you stay, in some clinics there is no medication,” he said. “Lusaka is the headquarters … is receiving less attention, what about Sinazongwe? So we need to govern people in a proper manner, in a more civil manner. Yes, you can be rich but even the poor need medical attention. It is not happening in Zambia. So it is very unfortunate.”

On farming inputs, Sialubalo said Sinazongwe had never recovered since 2019 when there was drought.

He said at one time they had requested the government to consider giving people some leverage because they were emerging from a hunger situation.

“Under disaster management, we should have been an exception constituency. At least farming inputs should have given under DMMU,” Sialubalo said.

He said the problem in Zambia was that someone who does not belong to the PF receives less attention.

“Even no attention at all from the government. You don’t govern like that as a ruling party. If it is in other regions where the PF is more stronger, even plastics would have been … something that is of no necessity would have been taken there but now we come to a situation where the entire minister in charge of agriculture indicates that Southern Province will receive the least in terms of farming inputs, why? He claims under the PF administration Southern Province receives less rainfall therefore they should receive less farming inputs. Is that the solution?” he asked. “That is not the solution. A serious government what they would have done is even in Egypt where they just have one river they can harvest in masses and can feed almost the entire Africa. What of here where we even have Lake Kariba? Even if it is not enough, at least we receive rains.”

Sialubalo wondered why Zambia cannot have different dams so that the locals can be doing winter farming.

“You are already punishing them you even deprive what they would have used. We are not helping the situation, we are in a very bad state. Instead of us recovering from the 2019 disaster, I am not seeing anything but thank God in 2019 no one died of hunger,” he said. “Why? We really got a lot of goats, taking them to Kasumbalesa. Here it is a hive of goats. We have a lot of goats here. We survived but there is no hand of help from government. There is literally nothing.”

Sialubalo also advised the people of Sinazongwe to vote for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema next year.

He said a leader does not impose himself.

“Your deeds and work should make people admire you. What I am advising the people of Sinazongwe is come 2021 on president we have to try HH, we have to vote for Hakainde Hichilema. On MP they have to look at what I have done for them. If I have never been visiting them and I haven’t done anything for them, let them try someone else,” Sialubalo said.

He said if the council chairperson had not done anything to the people’s satisfaction, let them try someone else, adding that the same applied to councillors.