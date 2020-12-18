It’s been difficult dealing with Executive on Judges Retirement Act – Mambilima

IT has been very difficult in dealing with the Executive on the issue of the Judges Retirement Act, says Chief Justice Irene Mambilima.

Speaking when she opened the tri-annual general meeting and elective conference of Magistrates and Judges Association of Zambia (MAJAZ) at Avani Hotel, justice Mambilima who diverted from her official speech said she had to stop the meetings held with the government with a view of improving salaries and conditions of service for judges.

“It has been a very difficult time dealing with the Executive on judges’ retirement Act. We had several acrimonious meetings. In the end I said let’s leave it…they wanted to change the retirement Act and replace it with a package similar to that of civil servants. It was so acrimonious in that someone said judge [Mervin] Mwanamwamba had an issue with the Secretary to the Cabinet,” justice Mambilima revealed.

She said now that there has been some changes in the Executive, the issue was worth revisiting.

“It was a very hot potato…the issue is to improve and not remove…they said that the judges Act was honorary. We were dealing with a hostile…I don’t know what you can call them,” justice Mambilima said.

On infrastructure, justice Mambilima, who is MAJAZ patron, said there are some courts that don’t have toilets.

“The Constitutional Court has no domicile,” she said.

Justice Mambilima told the delegates at the conference whose theme is: ‘Improving Institutional Capacity for Effective Service Delivery’ that principle 9 of the United Nations Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary (UN Basic Principles) allows judges to be free to form and join associations of judges or other organisations to represent their interests, to promote their professional training and to protect their judicial independence.

“Consistent with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and indeed our very own Republican Constitution, all members of the judiciary, judges and magistrates inclusive, are, like other citizens, entitled to freedom of expression, belief, association, assembly, among many other fundamental rights and freedoms. Through various decisions, both local and from other jurisdictions, the parameters of these rights have been defined,” said justice Mambilima. “We know that in exercising these rights and freedoms, we must conduct ourselves in a manner that preserves the dignity of the offices which we hold. The tenets of impartiality, independence and judicial accountability must be upheld.”

And Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) president Charles Mkandawire said citizens hold the judiciary in high esteem and expect acceptability.

Justice Mkandawire said there was an increase in manpower forcing adjudicators to push each other based on seniority.

MAJAZ president Fides Hamaundu said the was an increase of work in subordinate courts without corresponding adjustments to salaries.

She said despite MAJAZ not being a union, it was frustrating not to have improved conditions of service.