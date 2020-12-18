Voter registration extension a mockery

On Tuesday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced through a media briefing that the Commission had extended the voter registration exercise by four days. This was after conducting the exercise for one month, against genuine concerns from all stakeholders that the period was too short for the Commission to register their targeted “nine” million voters.
“The Commission is pleased to announce that the extended voter registration will now commence on Thursday 17th December 2020…for a period of four days up to midnight on Sunday 2020 in all the 116 districts throughout the country. Let me also mention that in arriving at the four-day extension, the Commission has taken into consideration the need to capture as many eligible voters as possible, while taking into consideration the electoral calendar towards the 12th August 2021 general election. During this voter extension, special attention will be given to all civic centres in the 116 districts and indeed registration centres which had high numbers of eligible voters,’’ says Nshindano.
It cannot be disputed that this extension is a mockery to electoral justice. It is not well intended. If ECZ were really committed to the values of democracy they could have extended by another month as they had done in the previous elections. The whole country has experienced the most chaotic voter registration in the history of our politics. It started with the issuance of National Registration Cards which was also chaotic.
If anyone doubted the collusion between PF and the ECZ over this electoral chaos, just listen to the way the ruling party defends the Commission’s inefficiency. This is the beginning of problems because everyone will be justified to suspect that ECZ has been scheming! A normal electoral commission would have been alarmed by the high turnout and increased the period by a month. Why is ECZ behaving like a player, and not an arbiter, in this game? What has PF promised them such that they should consider every other stakeholder irrelevant? And we wonder why the opposition are quiet on this short extension. Are they waiting to complain after August 12, 2021? Anyway, this is how rigging starts, and we wait to see how far it goes.
As we have stated before, the Zambian people are entitled to honest, free and fair elections.
Elections and other political processes are pivotal to the quality of a country’s governance and can either greatly advance or set back a country’s long-term democratic development. The most fundamental principle defining credible elections is that they must reflect the free expression of the will of the people. To achieve this, elections should be transparent, inclusive, and accountable, and there must be equitable opportunities to compete in the elections. These broad principles are buttressed by several electoral process-related obligations, as well as a number of key rights and freedoms, each of which derive from public international law. That means equitable access to the issuance of NRCs, voter registration, publicity owned news media outlets, and to the holding of political meetings and rallies. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in the country’s elections.
On Tuesday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced through a media briefing that the Commission had extended the voter registration exercise by four days. This was after conducting the exercise for one month, against genuine concerns from all stakeholders that the period was too short for the Commission to register their targeted “nine” million voters.
“The Commission is pleased to announce that the extended voter registration will now commence on Thursday 17th December 2020…for a period of four days up to midnight on Sunday 2020 in all the 116 districts throughout the country. Let me also mention that in arriving at the four-day extension, the Commission has taken into consideration the need to capture as many eligible voters as possible, while taking into consideration the electoral calendar towards the 12th August 2021 general election. During this voter extension, special attention will be given to all civic centres in the 116 districts and indeed registration centres which had high numbers of eligible voters,’’ says Nshindano.
It cannot be disputed that this extension is a mockery to electoral justice. It is not well intended. If ECZ were really committed to the values of democracy they could have extended by another month as they had done in the previous elections. The whole country has experienced the most chaotic voter registration in the history of our politics. It started with the issuance of National Registration Cards which was also chaotic.
If anyone doubted the collusion between PF and the ECZ over this electoral chaos, just listen to the way the ruling party defends the Commission’s inefficiency. This is the beginning of problems because everyone will be justified to suspect that ECZ has been scheming! A normal electoral commission would have been alarmed by the high turnout and increased the period by a month. Why is ECZ behaving like a player, and not an arbiter, in this game? What has PF promised them such that they should consider every other stakeholder irrelevant? And we wonder why the opposition are quiet on this short extension. Are they waiting to complain after August 12, 2021? Anyway, this is how rigging starts, and we wait to see how far it goes.
As we have stated before, the Zambian people are entitled to honest, free and fair elections.
Elections and other political processes are pivotal to the quality of a country’s governance and can either greatly advance or set back a country’s long-term democratic development. The most fundamental principle defining credible elections is that they must reflect the free expression of the will of the people. To achieve this, elections should be transparent, inclusive, and accountable, and there must be equitable opportunities to compete in the elections. These broad principles are buttressed by several electoral process-related obligations, as well as a number of key rights and freedoms, each of which derive from public international law. That means equitable access to the issuance of NRCs, voter registration, publicity owned news media outlets, and to the holding of political meetings and rallies. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in the country’s elections.