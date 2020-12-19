Beyond the Obvious: Kalulu tabulwa munshimi: The tales of Nevers Mumba

FORMER vice-president Nevers Mumba is no stranger to controversy and the story of Kalulu the hare that features in every fable suits him very well. Kalulu tabulwa munshimi is a Bemba tradition folklore that tells of Kalulu and his clever wits that usually gets him out of any trouble. A fable where Kalulu is the starring is often a good and amusing one. We have stories where Kalulu marries a princess when all other would-be suitors fail to meet the conditions set by the king.

Now the story where we hear that Mumba has been bird-caged in Lubumbashi is one such familiar stories like that of Kalulu because, even though his story may be regrettable and not as amusing as that of Kalulu the hare, you are pretty sure that the former vice-president will get out of DRC before everyone knows it. And he did!

Before we talk about the Lubumbashi debacle that lasted for five days, you need to remember that Mumba was unceremoniously dropped as vice-president by Levy Mwanawasa before he died, but Rupiah Banda, who took over power from Mwanawasa sent him to Canada to be in charge of the Zambian Embassy there, though his stay there was also badly reported for some reasons. But men from Chinsali don’t easily give up. Nevers came back home and went on to contest the MMD party presidency which again tore the party into factions – another tale for another day; but as a fighter, he sought the intervention of the courts and eventually got the top job of the MMD. Those who fight Nevers never win!

But we have not mentioned that the charismatic man of God had a very promising career as Victory Ministry founder and lead preacher before he went full-time in pursuit of political power. But perhaps he forgot that Zambian politics has a price tag to it. He has paid that tag by spending time in Zambian cells and quite a number of judges are familiar with him, so a detention in a Lubumbashi hotel is nothing but just another tale for some of us to write about.

But wait a sec. Never Mumba is not the only Zambian politician to brush shoulders with the law. Many, if not all Zambian politicians who choose to be on the other side of the political spectrum often find themselves harassed by the police and those sympathetic to the ruling party. The late Michael Chilufya Sata had seen prison walls before he finally went to State House. We have seen UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema hounded into prison cells; Chishimba Kambwili, another opposition politician has tested prison cells before. So Nevers Mumba should not feel discouraged that Congolese authorities detained him, in fact, that may just mean that he’s getting nearer State House!

And this reminds me that perhaps the luckiest president this country has seen is Edgar Chagwa Lungu, because his presidency was a gift from the late Michael Sata, which means that unless the outgoing president anoints you, you have to brace yourself to be humiliated at the hands of the ruling class.

But then we can sympathise with Mumba and wish him well as he rejoins his family after the unfortunate ordeal in the Congo. Let him remember that all who have achieved much have had many obstacles to cross, and crossing the border back into Zambia may be his pass over to freedom and victory, especially if he has registered to vote, which we must all do. Enjoy the festive season.

