FIFA CONTRACT EXPOSES WANDERERS

WHILE Mufulira Wanderers claim that detained Nigerian player Yusuf Balogun was just on trials and left the club while on probation, a valid FIFA/TMS stamped contract has been obtained by The Mast showing that the player was contracted to the club for one year.

The FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) is an online platform for the global football body’s member associations to record player transfers between clubs.

The introduction of the system was approved by the FIFA Congress in 2009, and was made mandatory from October 1, 2010.

Balogun has been detained in Mufulira prison for almost two months now after he was declared a prohibited immigrant by authorities following his premature release from the contract, with the agent asking the club to buy an air ticket for him to return to his home country.

Wanderers’ chief executive officer Chimwemwe Luzendu in a statement dated December 12, 2020 said the club had in fact purchased an air ticket valid for one year which expired leading to the player’s arrest by immigration authorities.

“Youssuf Balogun came to Mufulira Wanderers Football Club (MWFC) for trials and the club bought him a return ticket that was valid for 1 year up to February 2020. The player left the club on his own accord during his probation period, which led to him being released from the club without him ever being registered or featuring in a game,” Luzendu said. “At that point in time he still had 6 months during which he could leave the country. He opted to stay within the borders of the country in an attempt to allegedly find employment with another club.”

Despite saying the club bought an air ticket, Luzendu also said part of the US $1,000 paid to the player’s agent was meant to purchase an air ticket.

“We paid $1,000 towards the fees owed to his Agent who subsequently failed to utilise the funds to assist the player’s return to Nigeria,” said Luzendu. “In October this year (eight months after his return ticket expired), he was detained by immigration and again MWFC on humanitarian grounds facilitated for some funds to ensure his release and those funds were not used for said purpose by his representatives.”

Luzendu denied that the player’s misfortune was the fault of the club.

He said the club had continued ‘helping’ the player on ‘humanitarian’ grounds even when he was not registered by the club.

But according to the professional contract signed between the club and the player, Balogun’s contract was to run from May 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

However, Wanderers released the player just three months into his contract.

The contents of the contract do not indicate that the player was to serve a probationary period as claimed by the club.

“…we are pleased to inform you that you have been offered employment as player for Mufulira Wanderers Football club on a fixed term contract [which] will run with effect from 1st May 2019 to 30th June 2020…” reads part of the contract signed by former club chief executive officer Iden Zulu, the player himself, two witnesses that include the player’s manager and the club systems manager.

Other contents of the contract could not be published as they remain confidential and personal.

Further, the contract did not provide for a termination by either part on their own accord.