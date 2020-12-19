Futsal league hits up

THE Automotive Futsal League Cup entered week two over the weekend, with eight games played.

Group A saw Kafue Saints go to the summit with six points after a 2-1 win over Christian Academy.

The Saints took advantage of LSK Automotive who were on bye and leap-frogged them to the top.

However, despite being on bye Automotive are second in the group with three points.

Other matches played in group A involved Siavonga Beetles who beat Lilanda Bullets 7-2.

Beetles were also on bye in week one of the league cup and they occupy the third place on the table, same points with Automotive but with an inferior goal difference.

In group B, Pioneer Avengers maintained the top spot with four points after a 4-4 draw with BS Stars.

Stars, straight from bye in week one, entered week two with a draw to go fourth.

With Kabwe KLine on bye and second on the table with three points, Livingstone Pirates failed to go second on the table despite a three-nil win over Avengers.

They stand third in the top bracket of the group after two games.

Chipata Boys are top of group C with four points from two games, after an 11-2 thrashing of Bill FC who are now bottom of the table with no points after two games.

DS Petauke went third of the log with three points after a 6-0 bashing of DS Academy but failed to go above DS Isoka who were on bye.

To complete week two of the league cup fixtures was group D, which saw Zanaco FC maintain top spot in the group with an impressive 5-3 win over Tamanga.

Zanaco shot to six points, three above second placed Kitwe Bullets who were on bye.

Monze George occupy third slot on the table after a 6-3 win over Efford Chabala who are now bottom of the table without a point after two games, while Tamanga lie fourth without a point as well.