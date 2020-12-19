Joyce Nonde says trade unionism is a training ground for politics
“Research on issues that you lament on, I don’t expect that (lack of knowledge on issues) from a trade unionist. Labour leaders must guide the nation. When they speak the nation listens, that is the type of leadership we are looking for,” says Joyce. “We need to change our way of thinking. Let’s understand the generational change. If we resist change, change will manage us.”
Joyce is raising a very serious problem that is affecting not only the business world but the civil/public, and political entities in our country. And the consequences of resisting change have been or remains dire in our nation.
The Kaizen Consulting Group states that, “In today’s fast changing environment, change is an inevitable part of business. While some are able to deal with change easily, for others, it can be a more difficult process to deal with. In fact, some employees may resist the process, and their resistance to the change process can have negative effects for the organisation or business. If these negative effects are not addressed in a timely manner, they can become widespread and affect the morale of the staff. Understanding the negative effects of resistance to change in your organisation is the first step.”
While businesses count the effects of dogma fast and harder – especially when viewed in profit and loss lenses – it is the political side that tends to stick to the old way of doing things.
We all wonder why politicians find it hard to change their way of doings things. In our case, employment of violence, vote buying/rigging, and disobeying the rule of law – constitutional mandate or dictates – including the electoral processes – stand as standard norms.
Ours are politicians that exude electoral confidence even where they have not canvassed support. They expect victory where structures don’t exist! They are triumphant when they’ve mobilised none! Others are pointing to having numbers or canvassed enough via electoral processes when the socio-economic conditions in the country including dissent are all through the window. And we ask, how have you managed to convince yourselves that citizens are behind you?
But Joyce’s observations are valid. They remind us of Fidel Castro when he explained the need and essence for Battle of Ideas.
Fidel said: “We have the Party, we have our wonderful young people – yes, that’s what I said, wonderful young people – whom we will of course ask to do more and more political work, political work which is not the same as parroting a slogan. For a long time, the Party was also, at times, simplistic and dogmatic, working with slogans instead of arguments. We must work directly with the people, on a one by one basis; this means more than the work done through the press and television, through conferences or political meetings. The work of convincing and persuading human beings, one by one, is historic. Religions were created this way and have lasted thousands of years. We revolutionaries must do the same. Our cadres and young people must work like this and never consider anyone a lost cause. Based on the profoundest conviction that we are right and that we are defending what is fairest, most beautiful, most human, we must discuss things for as long as we need to, explain things as many times as necessary, we must teach and educate. Political work cannot be done in the abstract. We must delve more deeply into knowledge, into ideas, into what happens here and in the world. We must be frank, courageous, and truthful…We must use solid arguments to talk to members and non-members, to speak to those who may be confused or even to discuss and debate with those holding positions contrary to those of the Revolution or who are influenced by imperialist ideology in this great battle of ideas we have been waging for years now, precisely in order to carry out the heroic deed of resisting against the most politically, militarily, economically, technologically and culturally powerful empire that has ever existed. Young cadres must be well prepared for this task. In this ideological struggle, ideas are our fundamental weapons; our most important ammunition are also ideas. We have to arm our cadres with ideas so that they, in turn, can pass these on to the young and to all of the people. Our Revolution is reborn each day, because the ideas we stand for, the justice that we defend, the cause we fight for, is today the cause, and there can be no cause other than that of the billions of people who live on this planet. I say ideas because the struggle we are speaking about will not, in essence, be a war, but rather a battle of ideas. The world’s problems shall not be solved through the use of nuclear weapons – this is impossible – nor through wars. What’s more, they shall not be solved through isolated revolutions that, within the order installed by neo-liberal globalisation, can be crushed within a matter of days, weeks at the most. […] Today, the real battle is the battle of ideas. The Revolution was able to hold out because it sowed ideas. The world is rapidly being globalised; an unsustainable and intolerable world economic order is rapidly being established. Ideas are the raw material from which consciousness is forged; they are the raw material of ideology par excellence. I prefer to call them the raw material of consciousness to emphasise that it is not a question of strict and rigid ideology, but rather of an advanced consciousness, that is to say, a conviction that hundreds of millions and billions of people on this planet will inevitably arrive at, and that it will constitute, without a doubt, the best instrument to secure the victory of those ideas throughout the world. Not weapons but ideas will decide this universal battle, and not because of some intrinsic value, but because of how closely they relate to the objective reality of today’s world. These ideas stem from the conviction that, mathematically speaking, the world has no other way out that imperialism is unsustainable, that the system that has been imposed on the world leads to disaster, to an insurmountable crisis, and, I dare say, sooner rather than later.”
