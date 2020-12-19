Kabwata’s Yenga sponsors Christmas tournament

KABWATA based businessman Danny Yenga has put over K60,000 for a 10-team Christmas football tournament that started over the weekend.

Yenga, who was represented by Kabwata Constituency chairman Trevor Ngandu commonly known as Uncle T, said he was using the Christmas tournament to help youths stay away from vices.

“We are so grateful for the gesture from Mr Yenga because it is very important, because he said this is the only time that he can give back to the community. And whatever he has it is because of the community of Kabwata that he has lived in,” said Ngandu. “He is not only going to help youths but he plans to work with the women and the old, the aged, in the seven markets that we have in Kabwata, and try to help them during this Christmas period. He came and said as a party (PF) we can’t manage to do all the things but him as a businessperson he can supplement what the government is doing on the basis of social responsibility. He has set about K450,000 to help the youths, old and marketeers. Imagine giving marketeers K1,000 to invest in their business because most of them their capital is K400!’’

Tournament director Hendrix Chanda said it would help youths have a focused future.

“This tournament was organised by Danny Yenga, he grew up in Kabwata. But you know, the issue to do with the youths is a concern to everyone. And Yenga is one of the people that want to make sure that the development of youths is taken care of,” said Chanda. “So, with this tournament we want to make the youths busy through this project. So, we are putting K10,000 for the winners, then K5,000 for the second place; and third and fourth we [are giving] is K2,500. Besides that, every team was given K1,000 before the tournament – it’s just to encourage them and make them work extra hard in the development of sports in our constituency.”