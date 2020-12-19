KAINDU TAKES FIRST TEST AT NKANA

NEWLY appointed Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu has described his new employers as the nation’s team which comes with a lot of pressure to manage.

Kaindu’s first challenge is a game against Nkana’s noisy neighbours Kitwe United this afternoon at Nkana stadium.

He has been appointed following the dismissal of Manfred Chabinga.

Kaindu follows in the footsteps of senior coach Beston Chambeshi to have coached both fierce rivals Power Dynamos and Nkana.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision. There is so much pressure but as coaches we are trained to manage pressure. What is important is to get maximum results, if you have positive results…. It hasn’t been a good start but let me just appreciate the coach who was here, the work he did. Looking at the way the league has started, all the big teams are not unbeaten,” he said in an interview. “Maybe Forest are still playing the other games but all top teams have dropped points. It’s going to be an interesting season. We are in an unfamiliar position and we need to start picking up points. We have to manage playing in the league and in CAF. We need to structure our team so that we don’t have so many games especially in this unfamiliar position which brings a lot of pressure when you are trying to catch up.”

Kaindu has signed a performance-based six-month contract up to the end of the current season.

Meanwhile, Nkana take on town rivals Kitwe United in an interesting derby, with the latter looking for the first win of the season.

Nkana need to catch up with the big boys in the top half of the log having managed only two wins from seven games.

In other rescheduled week five mid-week games, Power Dynamos host in form NAPSA Stars while Forest Rangers face league leaders Buildcon in a week six encounter at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in another interesting derby.

The game between Green Eagles and Red Arrows has been shelved as Eagles will play Zesco United on Friday which will be televised live.