DAMIANO Mutale has argued that grassroots football structures were already there even before Andrew Kamanga became FAZ president.

Reacting to former FAZ committee member Luxon Kazabu’s comments that Kamanga has done well so far, including promoting grassroots football, Mutale, a Kalusha Bwalya sympathizer, said the current administration had done nothing compared to the previous one.

“I want to respond to what the former committee member (Kazabu) said that Kamanga has done well. If he has done well why has he stopped Kalusha Bwalya from standing?” he asked. “So, if he did well, he shouldn’t have been scared and stopped others from standing. Yes, Kamanga has done well at grassroots but even before Kamanga came into power this was there because Zambia is gifted with talent because we are given by God.”

Mutale however, said giving Kamanga a second term was all in the hands of football councillors.

“Giving Kamanga another mandate, yes, it is the councillors’ choice. But the truth and the fact is that why is he fearing others to stand if he has done well? That is the question. If the councillors want to give him another mandate, yes let them do so,” said Mutale. “But the truth and the fact is that he should let the people stand again. I am repeating it because why should a person be scared if he has worked well? Kamanga has brought football to a standstill in this country and Kamanga to me is not president. Look, Kamanga is no longer a president whatever he is doing today in that office is illegal.