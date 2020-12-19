MALAWI ARE TRICKY – MUTAPA

ON Monday the junior Chipolopolo boys made it two wins out of two at the ongoing COSAFA Under-20 Men’s Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The tournament, being used as zonal qualifiers for the 2021 Mauritania Under-20 Africa Cup, will see the Perry Mutapa coached boys take on Malawi today in a must win fixture.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mutapa said the game against the young flames of Malawi will be a tricky encounter.

“It is always a tricky encounter against Malawi. I think if there is a team that we have played so much against at junior, senior level, it’s Malawi. So it has always been difficult, even the ties. Not a lot of goals. I mean when maybe you are losing it can be one-nil, 3-2, a difference of one goal margin,” he noted. “So it will be a difficult game knowing Malawi are coming from wining one and losing another. So they are coming in this encounter for an outright victory and us what we need is to avoid defeat. But obviously we have to go with a mindset that we are going to win this game, not going for a draw because we may lose the game.”

Mutapa said his side is going for an outright win against Malawi.

“The aim of the game is going for an outright win. So that we avoid taking out calculators for a place in the semifinals. So we are taking this game very serious, more than the last two games because this is the game that sends us into the semifinals,” he said

Asked about his boys creating a lot of chances but failing to convert them into goals, Mutapa said it’s a source of concern.

“I can say so because from one-nil win to two-nil there’s some improvement but it is a source of concern because we created a lot of chances but we failed to score. We could have been four-nil at half time but football is very cruel,” said Mutapa.

And left back John Chishimba said the team is looking forward to the game and expects to qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“This game is very important to us because when we win it will take us to the finals. So we just have to work hard. The tournament is so far going on well and possibility of winning it is there because we are scoring goals like yesterday’s (Monday) game against Comoros. We are improving in every game,” said Chishimba. “The fact that this is a zonal qualifier to the Africa Cup of Nations, this has given us a lot of motivation as players to work very hard because all of us in the team it will be the first time going to Africa Cup of Nations. So we really want to qualify.”

Zambia tops group B with six points after two games.