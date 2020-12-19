MUFULIRA PLAYER IN DETENTION

A NIGERIAN football player, Yusuf Balogun is languishing in Mufulira prison after he was declared a prohibited immigrant by the immigration department.

This was after his employers Mufulira Wanderers Football Club failed to procure an air ticket for him to return to his home country when his contract was terminated in July last year.

According to information obtained by The Mast from Mufulira immigration authorities, the player signed a contract with Wanderers to run up to June 2020.

“But then it’s like the coach at the club was not impressed with his performance and his contract was terminated in August 2019. So, the issue was that they were supposed to buy him a ticket in October and give him the compensation and whatever they owed him for him to return to his country but they didn’t do that,” the source narrated. “As a result, he kept going back and forth, even doing trials with other clubs. But nothing happened until this year in October that’s when we arrested him. Immigration arrested him for illegal stay. He was taken to court, everything finished in court. He was not convicted but he was sent to prison as a prohibited immigrant who should fly out immediately.”

The source said Wanderers management were still claiming that they did not have the money to transport the player to his home country.

The source said Balogun has so far been in detention for two months.

“But Wanderers are still saying they don’t have the money to buy an air ticket, so that’s the situation. He has been in remand prison for two months now. We are told FAZ has been made aware of this situation. Initially they were three of them, two finished up [their contracts] last season and they left,” said the source. “And the other thing is that Mufulira Wanderers owes the agent to this player US $2,500 of which he has asked them (Wanderers) to use part of the debt to buy Yusuf a ticket which they have also failed to do. He signed a contract from May 2019 to June 2020 but he was released in August 2020, just three months into the contract. So, right now we hear the agent just wants to buy him an air ticket and end this drama, maybe next week he may leave.”

And a check at Mufulira prison revealed that the player was indeed in detention.

“Yes, Yusuf is here, he has been for some time. He is a [prohibited immigrant] PI; he is not a convict, so the case is different. But he is here yes, he doesn’t have an air ticket,” a prison official who spoke anonymously said.

When contacted for comment, Wanderers club secretary Sam Kalunga referred this reporter to the club public relations officer, saying he was not in a position to comment on the matter.

When reminded that he was more superior to comment than his junior, Kalunga who indicated having knowledge of the incident, claimed that he was busy “at the moment” and requested to communicate at a later stage.

“…Yusuf the player, now that one you can speak with our spokesperson although she is not available. That one I am not available to give you proper information, maybe you can call me later,” said Kalunga before hanging up.