Ompie calls for increase in number of women MPs

THE government still has the responsibility to bring an electoral bill to ensure that Zambia attains the 50 per cent women in parliament, says Ompie Nkumbula-Liebenthal.

The Our-Civic-Duty Association (OCIDA) board member said Zambia can achieve the SADC target of 50 per cent women in decision making positions, especially Parliament, by the 2021 elections.

Nkumbula-Liebenthal, a former UPND Namwala member of parliament, said Zambia was a signatory to the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, which requires in Article 12 that “State parties shall endeavour that, by 2015, at least fifty per cent of decision-making positions in the public and private sectors are held by women including the use of affirmative action measures as provided for in Article 5.”

She said sadly, Zambia had utterly failed to achieve the target even five years after the deadline, with only 16.8 per cent female representation in parliament.

“There are very strong reasons for women to sit in half the seats of parliament, not the least of which is that half of Zambia’s population comprises of women, meaning that women are currently woefully underrepresented. Then there are the principles of gender equality and non-discrimination that are enshrined in international and domestic law and which politicians keep claiming to promote,” Nkumbula-Liebenthal said. “Finally, let us not forget that research shows that women parliamentarians are more likely to reduce corruption in government, increase consensus building and pass legislation which protects women and children and promotes healthcare and education. So, is all lost for us as a country? No, not at all. In fact, Zambia can achieve the SADC target of 50 per cent women in decision making positions, especially Parliament, by 2021 elections.”

She however, said to make it happen, a law was required.

Nkumbula-Liebenthal said global statistics show that countries which succeed at higher female representation have passed laws to usher in change.

“In other words, talking about electing more women and making empty promises to do so, have not and will not get us there. With political will, the government can bring and pass a bill in Parliament by January 2021 to change the electoral Act. Where there is a will, there is a way. Only a law to force the desired level of female representation can make it a reality. I am talking about affirmative action,” she said.

Nkumbula-Liebenthal said countries like Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa had electoral laws that have seen the increase of women in parliament.

“Here in Zambia under president [Levy] Mwanawasa, we had the Mwangala Commission that actually suggested increasing Parliament to 200 seats with 40 seats reserved for women. However, this recommendation never made it to the floor. The idea of requesting political parties to adopt women sounds great but has proven to be useless as we remain at 16 per cent (ranking very low at 128th in the world),” she said. “Only a law will achieve the goal of increasing the numbers of female legislators. People will probably say we cannot increase the numbers in Parliament because we don’t have the money. To these people I would say baloney. One, if there were no wastage, misuse, theft of public funds as reported by the Auditor General and the Financial Intelligence Centre, I would not entertain such sentiments. Two, COVID -19 has showed us that MPs don’t have to all sit in the chamber. There are other rooms at parliament that can be used.”

Nkumbula-Liebenthal said with technology nothing was impossible.

“Thus, a parliament of 200 or more members can be accommodated without a significant increase in budget. Zambia is a signatory to the SADC, African Union and Commonwealth, protocols on women empowerment, so the snail behaviour of implementation has to stop. Zambia has had more than 20 years to attain 30 per cent,” she said. “If you asked a snail in 2000 to start at the Cape of Good Hope and travel to Cairo Road in Lusaka, it would have reached Lusaka by now and even continued on to Cairo in Egypt! The snail can move faster than Zambia is moving on female representation in the halls of power. How can we be slower than a snail? Let’s fix it, lest we fall even further behind our peers. Where do African countries stand? Rwanda ranks the highest in the world at 60 per cent female representation. South Africa has 46 per cent women in Parliament, Namibia stands at 43 per cent and Mozambique is 16th in the world at 42 per cent.”

Nkumbula-Liebenthal said those countries’ accomplishments in propelling women into meaningful positions of power put Zambia to shame.

She further said the fact that Bill 10 was defeated was not an excuse for not changing the electoral Act.

Nkumbula-Liebenthal said it was entirely up to the government to come clean on women’s empowerment.

“How can we accomplish passing a bill which can change Zambia’s landscape for decades to come? The Vice-President, the Minister of Justice and the Gender minister have the responsibility to bring the bill to Parliament and then, once passed, the President has the power to assent to the Bill, so that it becomes law,” said Nkumbula-Liebenthal. “Let’s not be defined by the negative news of defaulting on debt and all the dismal factors that come with it. Affirmative action now. It can be done in different ways. For example: Each district can have a seat reserved for women where only women stand and are voted for like mayors or council chairpersons; 100 seats can be reserved for women and each party nominates a woman according to the percentage of the vote received.”