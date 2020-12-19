PLAYER ATTITUDES WORRY ZANACO COACH

ZANACO Footbal Club coach Chris Kaunda says the attitude of some players is costing the team consistency in the FAZ/MTN super league.

The Bankers are now third on the table with 14 points, after beating Napsa stars 2-1 on Wednesday at Nkoloma Stadium.

The Chris ‘Preacher man’ Kaunda-drilled side has in the last games shown lack of consistency that has almost put his job on the line.

But Kaunda has yet again blamed his players that they have an attitude that is affecting the team’s performance.

“I said earlier on, [after the] last game I said it is because of attitude and [I] had to do the talking. That’s why the last interview I had I refuse because I didn’t want to talk about the same thing everyday, everyday,” said Kaunda in an interview.

“So, what I did, we talked and the players did what I wanted; they knew what they were supposed to do. But you know, it was attitude; we lost to Buildcon. I will tell that Zanaco has got all the good players but it is attitude, attitude, attitude and attitude of individual players; that’s all. You saw how they played, the way they played against Buildcon; you saw.”

And club general manager Marlon Kananda said the team needs to be consistent for them to win the league.

“What we are lacking is basically consistency and this is what we are trying to work on. We have the players; we just need to work on the consistency. When it comes to our away games, against Napsa, we knew it was not an easy game, you know they are in continental and we knew they were going to give us the run for our money. And I am happy that the boys managed to compose themselves in the manner that we expected them to,” said Kananda.

“But in the end of the day, what is required as a team is to ensure that there is consistency in the team. And that’s the massage we will continue telling the players as the games unfold. I know it is not easy playing Wednesday, Saturday, I know fatigue will kick in. But we have to ensure that we have the necessary ammunition for each and every game.”

The bankers have so far played nine games with four wins, two draws and three loses.