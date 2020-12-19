The PF suit is dirty, has lost value – Nkhoma

A CHAIRPERSON for village headmen in Kondwelani of chief Kathumba says God should punish leaders who lie to the people and abandon them later.

And Emmanuel Nkhoma, who is aspiring for Kapoche parliamentary seat in 2021, lamented about the distressing state of people’s lives in Kathumba area, which he attributed to the “suit” they were encouraged to support, which has failed, “it’s dirty and has lost value”.

Speaking when Nkhoma held a meeting with the traditional leaders, James Phiri lamented that the chiefdom was lagging in terms of development.

He recalled that all previous members of parliament never developed the area apart from Levy Ngoma, who despite being MMD at the time.

“Truly, our area is really behind. A lot of MPs we had failed to develop this chiefdom and the only one who tried, despite being young and in opposition was Ngoma (Levy). As for us, we don’t need wealth; we need visible development. Keep your words because if a leader doesn’t do a good thing, God punishes, truly He punishes and I see this that God punishes because you lie to the people and when they vote for you later they become bad to you. Sorry! We speak this in Jesus name,” he said.

Phiri advised Nkhoma to consider all people regardless of their vulnerability once he is voted for because a leader embraces everyone.

Induna Cilupako Levinson Tembo said people were longing for Levy Ngoma because what he did as member of parliament was visible up to date.

He said traditional leaders have cried to government over electricity for years but it was in vain.

He said all surrounding areas have power yet Kathumba was in dark.

Tembo said next year people should vote for a credible person instead of a political party because the suit they were told to support in the last elections had killed them.

“We died because of suit. Let’s not choose a political party but an individual…” Tembo said.

Headman Luchancha Whyson Phiri said people of Kathumba do not know the benefits of voting because they were treated like rubbish.

Meanwhile, Nkhoma urged President Edgar Lungu to remember Kathumba chiefdom in terms of connecting the area to the national power grid and bridges.

“I am not here to get fat because I am already fat. All I want is for our people to be well represented.” he said. “Some of us we fought war together with [Michael] Sata, fighting for PF to win…Please Edgar (Lungu) you are ours, there is no electricity in chief Kathumba. Edgar, you are ours, people drink water with animals, children are dying because of poor and bad bridges. No! We can’t go on like this. All this is because of the suit but now let’s go for candidates that can give us joy. The suit has failed, it’s dirty and it has lost value,” Nkhoma said.

He said he would work with any president whom the people would vote for in 2021.

“I am standing as an independent because I don’t want to be aligned to a political party and if elected, I will work with any president that you will choose but if people will choose a corrupt president, then I will condemn that in strongest terms,” Nkhoma said.

He observed that what had led to lack of development in Kapoche was bootlicking.

“Development has stalled because of inde bwana because they don’t have a say. When [Charles] Banda was in opposition, he was a very instrumental leader who spoke vigorously but the moment he aligned himself to the party in power, then certain things don’t work,” said Nkhoma. “I wonder what happened here; did we insult the government? Did we insult the President? Or did we insult the MP for us to be denied development?”