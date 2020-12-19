We have dishonest leaders in office, says Musukuma

CHAWAMA Constituency Socialist Party (SP) 2021 parliamentary candidate Ntazana Musukuma says the PF government cannot fight corruption because they are equally corrupt.

Musukuma says the country is being led by selfish leaders who do not care about the well-being of the people.

Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Musukuma said Zambians had been sidelined by their government.

“The primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world is to look after its citizens but Zambians have been neglected. It’s sad that Zambia’s economy is on its knees. The prices of goods and services have skyrocketed. Zambians can’t afford. We’re suffering. It’s time we the suffering Zambian masses opened our eyes and supported the party with a genuine heart for us and that party is the Socialist Party under the able leadership of Dr Fred M’membe,” he said. “Through the office of MP, we’ll raise start-up capital and fund the various cooperatives to empower the masses in practical terms. It’s shameful that the people of Chawama have continued to wallow in poverty after 56 years of independence.”

Musukuma said the solution in the fight against corruption was system change, from the current capitalism to socialism.

“We’ve to move away from the characteristics of capitalism namely greed, consumerism, individualism and unbridled competition and embrace socialism values which are equity, humility, honesty and solidarity,” he said. “One simple way of fighting corruption is to have honest leaders but sadly what Zambia has is dishonest leaders in office. You find that the leaders who are expected to fight corruption are themselves corrupt. How does a corrupt person fight corruption? It can’t work like that.”

Commenting on the voter registration process, Musukuma said the exercise was a disappointing undertaking. He wondered why the ECZ have subjected Zambians to a hectic and compacted registration process.

“One of the tenets of good governance is participation. One way in which the majority Zambians participate in the administration of their affairs is through voting. Now, if they’re disenfranchised or cut from voting, how do we then say there is good governance in Zambia?” he wondered.

Musukuma expressed confidence of victory next year as he is on the ground where the people are saying, “We want Ntazana Mutungwa Musukuma for Chawama MP in 2021.”